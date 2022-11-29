Football Dots
- Mike Vorel’s notebook from the Weekly Press Conference discusses Michael Penix’s preparation for his 1st Bowl game and thoughts on his future plans.
- The Washington Huskies move up to #2 in Jon Wilner’s Weekly Power Rankings.
- Weekly Press Conference with the Husky Coaches.
- The Official “Michael Penix 4 Heisman” website. Get your vote in!
November 28, 2022
- Ryan Grubb is left off as a finalist for the Broyles Award in what will forever be known as the Grubb Snub.
Ryan Grubb not a finalist for the Broyles Award https://t.co/lwKyFYajni— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 28, 2022
- The shocker of the week is Michael Penix named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the week (sarcasm).
#Pac12FB Offensive Player of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Michael Penix Jr.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 28, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/f1KOdMCGW1#GoHuskies | @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/gPawLFw487
Basketball Dots
- The Washington Huskies come from behind to knock off cross-town rival Seattle University 77-66.
The Huskies recovered from another halftime deficit and ran away in the second half to extend their winning streak to 18 in a row over SU. https://t.co/sVufEmd8rb— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 29, 2022
- Highlights from the victory last night over Seattle University. Warning, lots of above the rim action.
Huskies secure their 18th consecutive dub over crosstown rival Seattle U! @UW_MBB | #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/P5iMynZ6eK— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 29, 2022
- Mama Meah! The Junior Center from Fresno had a career night with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 1 block in a season high 28 minutes.
MAMA MEAH!— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 29, 2022
Pac12 Network
https://t.co/thzVOMjn66 @UW_MBB | #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/snayUPKv1X
- The Huskies finished with 9 dunks to add to the highlight reel.
The roof was about to POP OFF tonight! #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/DBHugfTQKV— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 29, 2022
