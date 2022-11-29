 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Heisman Hopeful

The Heisman Campaign for QB Michael Penix is in full affect

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Weekly Press Conference with the Husky Coaches.

  • The Official “Michael Penix 4 Heisman” website. Get your vote in!

  • Ryan Grubb is left off as a finalist for the Broyles Award in what will forever be known as the Grubb Snub.

  • The shocker of the week is Michael Penix named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the week (sarcasm).

Basketball Dots

  • The Washington Huskies come from behind to knock off cross-town rival Seattle University 77-66.

  • Highlights from the victory last night over Seattle University. Warning, lots of above the rim action.

  • Mama Meah! The Junior Center from Fresno had a career night with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 1 block in a season high 28 minutes.

  • The Huskies finished with 9 dunks to add to the highlight reel.

