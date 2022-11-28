Monday Dots: Everything’s Coming Up Possibilities of Roses

There′s a party goin’ on right here

A celebration to last throughout the years

So bring your Dots, and your laughter too

We gonna celebrate your party with you

I used to write Wednesday Dots. Wednesday Dots are less exciting. The drama of the last week has worn off and the anticipation of the coming week has not peaked. Monday Dots can be much more exciting, especially when the Dawgs play as well as they have lately. Matt Calkins had a similar sentiment, arguing that the Apple Cup triumph etched this year’s Husky team’s place in history.

Michael Penix was, of course, at the heart of the victory. Mike Vorel wrote about the inspiration from his grandmother, who came to Pullman from Tampa, Florida. Larry Stone took it a step further, saying that Penix has become a true Husky QB legend.

Vorel also emptied his notebook after some time to reflect on the game, writing that ZTF’s pantomime flag-planting was a good metaphor for the way the Dawgs regained supremacy in the state rivalry.

Christian Caple seized on OC Ryan Grubb’s brilliant “9-0 home record” comment, claiming Autzen and Martin as Husky territory. The Huskies earned that swagger as part of a complete identify overhaul in the last year.

We should enjoy the moment, but it’s worth noting that Lincoln Keinholz, the 2023 QB commit from South Dakota, raved about his official visit to Ohio State for their Big Game loss. Something tells me that, even without Keinholz, Deboer and Grubb won’t have trouble finding QBs who want to play for them.

Husky Volleyball also had a good weekend. They earned the 8th seed in the NCAA tournament, their 21st consecutive post-season appearance. The Dawgs will play TCU first in Madison, Wisconsin, with the Badgers lined up for a potential second-round matchup.

Michael Penix Jr. surrounded by Husky fans chanting "Heisman." Listen to how he handles it. #AppleCup pic.twitter.com/wB2gfzVgGM — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) November 27, 2022

Just a reminder that bowl stats didn’t count as season stats in the Pickett years.