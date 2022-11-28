 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Everything’s Coming Up Possibilities of Roses

Apple Cup triumph caps brilliant regular season, sets stage for bowl drama

By andrewberg7
new

NCAA Football: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

There′s a party goin’ on right here

A celebration to last throughout the years

So bring your Dots, and your laughter too

We gonna celebrate your party with you

  • I used to write Wednesday Dots. Wednesday Dots are less exciting. The drama of the last week has worn off and the anticipation of the coming week has not peaked. Monday Dots can be much more exciting, especially when the Dawgs play as well as they have lately. Matt Calkins had a similar sentiment, arguing that the Apple Cup triumph etched this year’s Husky team’s place in history.

  • Vorel also emptied his notebook after some time to reflect on the game, writing that ZTF’s pantomime flag-planting was a good metaphor for the way the Dawgs regained supremacy in the state rivalry.

  • We should enjoy the moment, but it’s worth noting that Lincoln Keinholz, the 2023 QB commit from South Dakota, raved about his official visit to Ohio State for their Big Game loss. Something tells me that, even without Keinholz, Deboer and Grubb won’t have trouble finding QBs who want to play for them.

  • Husky Volleyball also had a good weekend. They earned the 8th seed in the NCAA tournament, their 21st consecutive post-season appearance. The Dawgs will play TCU first in Madison, Wisconsin, with the Badgers lined up for a potential second-round matchup.

Just a reminder that bowl stats didn’t count as season stats in the Pickett years.

