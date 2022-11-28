How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Monday, 11/28/22

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac-12.com/live

Location: Seattle, Washington

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington Huskies -5

***

Seattle Redhawks 2022-23 Statistics:

Record: 5-0 (3-0 against D1)

Points For per Game: 82.7 (20th)

Points Against per Game: 70.0 (163rd)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 103.4 (136th)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 99.7 (125th)

Strength of Schedule: 245th

***

Seattle’s Key Players:

G- Alex Schumacher, Jr. 6’3, 185: 11.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 38.9% FG, 23.8% 3pt, 61.1% FT

Schumacher in his first year with the Redhawks has been the de facto point guard but he has struggled with turnovers having 17 assists and 13 giveaways. For a 6’3 guard though he’s a very good rebounder but takes way too many shots for someone who has been as inefficient as he has.

G- Cameron Tyson, Jr. 6’3, 190: 28.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 50.0% FG, 51.4% 3pt, 58.8% FT

Every year Seattle has one player who puts up ridiculous stats. It was Terrell Brown Jr. then it was Darion Trammell (now at San Diego State), and now Tyson has assumed the mantle. He missed both their games against non-D1 teams but expect him to play tonight. The transfer via Idaho then Houston is one of the best 3-point shooters in the country and is shooting over 50% on more than 12 attempts per game from deep (!?!). If UW can keep track of Tyson in the zone and shut him down then they should win the game.

G-Viktor Rajkovic, So. 6’6, 220: 5.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.1% FG, 25.0% 3pt, 77.8% FT

It hasn’t been very often that Rajkovic has gotten involved on offense and when he has he has usually turned the ball over. He’s taken fewer than 10% of Seattle’s shots while on the field so he isn’t going to shoot it unless wide open. He’s a solid rebounder though so at least he has that going for him.

F- Emeka Udenyi, Sr. 6’6, 225: 6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 71.4% FG

We haven’t seen a lot of shots taken by Udenyi but when he shoots it, the ball normally goes in the basket. He has yet to take either a 3-pointer or a free throw but that’s okay when you make 70%+ of your 2-point shots. He also is an adept passer as he’s 2nd in assists per game on the team and also their 3rd leading rebounder. Don’t expect much in the way of rim protection though as he’s looking for his first block against D1 competition.

C- Brandton Chatfield, So. 6’10, 225: 7.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 76.9% FG, 80.0% FT

Chatfield started off his career as a walk-on for Washington State but has emerged as the Redhawks’ starting center. He has been a dominant force when he has shot the ball even though it’s on low usage having made both 3-pointers and 10 of 13 inside shots. The blocked shots, steals, and offensive rebounding rates are all also extremely impressive. We’ll see though how he fares with the size of Kepnang and Meah.

***

The Outlook

Coming off an improbable upset of Saint Mary’s to win the Wooden Legacy tournament, the Huskies certainly don’t have the luxury of relaxing in a gimme. Seattle U is undefeated so far and even if they haven’t played a very challenging schedule they are certainly a dangerous opponent having won every game by at least 12 points.

It has started on the offensive end for Seattle so far this year and specifically with Cameron Tyson. The former Idaho and Houston transfer has been dynamic averaging almost 30 points per game almost entirely on the back of his 3-point shooting. That has buoyed the team overall as they’re shooting 41.7% from deep as a unit which is good for 12th in the country. And based on their above average frequency it means they’re 15th in the percentage of points that come from the 3-point shot. Washington has been very good this year holding opponents to just 25.9% shooting from beyond the arc this year and they’ll need to keep it going to prevent an upset tonight.

On the defensive end Seattle’s strength has similarly been keeping their opponents from shooting the ball. They’ve only allowed opponents to make 26.6% of 3-pointers which is narrowly behind Washington’s mark. Whichever team is able to break out and shoot a decent percentage from deep is going to have the advantage.

The good news for a Husky team without a true point guard right now is that Seattle has not been good at forcing turnovers. They’re 351st on defense getting takeaways and also rank 295th or worse in block rate and giving up free throws. Washington should be able to dominate inside with Meah and Kepnang against a roster that with only 2 players taller than 6’6 and one taller than 6’10.

Just like with Cal Baptist, this is a very lose-able game. The Redhawks will bomb it from beyond the arc all night and have the shooting talent to make a high percentage. If Seattle comes close to their season average of 42% then the Huskies probably are not winning this game. If instead they’re able to bother Seattle on the perimeter with their length and repeatedly pound the ball in the paint on offense then things will swing Washington’s way.

Hopefully the experience the Huskies got last week with Brooks integrated into the lineup provides a little more chemistry and allows them to pull away late after it stays very close for the first 32 or so minutes.

Prediction

Washington Huskies- 72, Seattle Redhawks- 65