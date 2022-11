And in the blink of an eye, the regular season is over. Washington finishes 10-2 (7-2) and ties for 2nd in the Pac-12. Unfortunately, the new tiebreaker rules put Utah in the title game against USC over the Huskies but a Rose Bowl berth is still a possibility. And putting up 700 yards against the Cougars to simultaneously keep the Ducks out of the CCG is pretty sweet.

Do you have questions? Ask away!