Recruiting Roundup: Wrapping Up The 2023 Class Heading Into The Early Signing Period

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff are likely soaking in their win from last night and wrapping up the season with a 10-2 record. The staff will now turn some of their attention to wrapping up their recruiting class and checking out the Transfer portal which opens on 12/5. This article isn’t intended to hit on the portal at this time.

With 18 commits in the class the Husky staff has filled out most of their recruiting needs (though they are monitoring their QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who visited Ohio State this weekend after getting an offer from them). The primary positions that the Husky staff are looking at some additions are on the edge, wide receiver, and a defensive back.

At wide receiver the Husky staff is still after 4 star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, who we posted an article with this last week, and 3 star wide receiver Jayquan Smith who visited UW earlier this year. Lyons is more of a polished, taller receiver who has sky rocketed in recruiting circles after a strong year. Smith is more of a speedster who is a danger anytime he gets the ball in his hands. Both players would be great fits in this offense and right now the Husky staff is battling Miami for Lyons and Utah for Smith. Both players are expected to commit in December and sign during the early signing period. The Husky staff feels good about their 2 current wide receiver commits Rashid Williams who is more of a possession wide receiver and Keith Reynolds who is a utility knife type wideout who can use his quickness to make plays).

Along the edge the Husky staff has been scouring film and over the last couple of weeks they have extended an new offer to 3 star defensive end Rylan Kennedy from Lake Ridge HS, TX. Kennedy has really blown up since UW offered a few weeks ago and since then he has landed offers from Auburn, USC, and Texas. The Husky staff is also recruiting and still looking at is 3 star defensive end Frederick Williams from Junipero Serra HS, CA. Neither player has set a visit to UW yet, and if one of them do that would signal that the Husky staff feels good about getting a commitment from one of them. Both players are somewhat late bloomers on the recruiting front, but both have good size and length to play along the edge. The Huskies currently have 2 edge commits (Jacob Land and Anthony James), though James appears as though he could possibly grow into an interior player similar to former Husky Levi Onwuzurike.

At defensive back the Husky staff is still looking at adding another experienced body on the back end. Juco cornerback Channing Canada from Trinity Valley CC, LA visited UW last weekend for the Huskies win over Colorado. After landing a bevy of offers, Canada appears to be primarily looking at UW, TCU and Mississippi State. The Huskies were the first to host Canada and I would expect a decision over the next couple of weeks from him. The Husky staff was also targeting Kendyl Doby from Northeastern Oklahoma CC, but it appears he’s no longer a viable option after he committed to Oklahoma. If the Husky staff can’t land Canada they may choose to look towards the portal.

Overall I think the Husky staff feels really good about their class which should help them fill some holes on D that have been pretty evident on the back end. I would expect that the Husky staff is probably going to be busy and active in the portal trying to land some difference makers on both sides of the ball. That is all for today and as official visits get schedule and new offers go out I will make sure to share those here. As always follow me @asieverkropp.