Friday Dots: Taking the top off the defense

Odunze has been used as a decoy while opponents drop eight, but WSU is more aggressive

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Washington at UCLA Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football

Mike Vorel’s Apple Cup notebook profiles Rome Odunze, who will likely be more than a decoy on Saturday:

Odunze talks about his hair, and his running mate Jalen McMillan:

Game week content from Dawgman:

Penix says he’s been through enough Indiana-Purdue rivalry games to know what this is all about. ”We’re playing for more than ourselves.”

Relive the 1930’s in this edition of Montlake Memories:

Men’s Hoops

Keion Brooks plays 43 minutes and fills out the whole stat sheet:

Retro Dot

