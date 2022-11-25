If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
- John Wilner breaks down a ton of rivalry week stuff all around the Pac-12 with his Six Need-to-Knows for Week 13.
.
Mike Vorel’s Apple Cup notebook profiles Rome Odunze, who will likely be more than a decoy on Saturday:
UW standout sophomore Rome Odunze appears mired in a minor slump. “But when everybody’s executing and we’re driving the ball and scoring points, that’s all that matters,” he said. (via @mikevorel) https://t.co/7CfYdiBEDZ— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 24, 2022
Odunze talks about his hair, and his running mate Jalen McMillan:
Rome Odunze leads the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game. Also, best hair ... https://t.co/Ewl0lvL9Rn— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) November 25, 2022
.
Game week content from Dawgman:
.
Penix says he’s been through enough Indiana-Purdue rivalry games to know what this is all about. ”We’re playing for more than ourselves.”
Michael Penix Jr. has been a lot of places, but he's never been to Pullman. Hear him discuss the impending Apple Cup trip.https://t.co/WlJRUvG7KW— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) November 24, 2022
.
Relive the 1930’s in this edition of Montlake Memories:
That '36 game is detailed in our series on the 100th anniversary of Husky Stadium. It is the third event recounted in the following look at the 1930s:https://t.co/67Bbp3aozC#applecup #applecup2022 #boeingapplecup #2022applecup— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) November 24, 2022
3/3
Men’s Hoops
Headed home#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/k9Mfu8Oo80— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 25, 2022
The Huskies grind out a hard-earned 68-64 overtime victory to claim the Wooden Legacy championship game. https://t.co/pFxsAXQrSW— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) November 25, 2022
The Dawgs take down Saint Mary's in OT and win @TheWoodenLegacy!#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/WESxppxEeQ— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 25, 2022
.
Keion Brooks plays 43 minutes and fills out the whole stat sheet:
FINAL QUICK STATS: @UW_MBB has four players score in double-figures, led by Keion Brooks' 14, as well as 11 rebounds, to outlast St. Mary's 68-64 in overtime and take home the Paycom Wooden Legacy Championship in Anaheim. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/MJ4GhsFrb8— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 25, 2022
.
Retro Dot
.
Loading comments...