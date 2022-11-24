Thanksgiving dots: Shephardisms

Happy Thanksgiving, I am thankful for being a good cook with good taste and thus recognizing that turkey is merely the, like, 3,000,000th best food. Not anticipating any of you will take that as an opportunity to fight over whether turkey is mediocre in the comments.

To the dots!

Christian Caple looks at Washington’s renewed commitment to Kalen DeBoer and how he gained that trust.

And speaking of the receivers, Mike on Rome Odunze being mostly silenced by Colorado and how he’ll be trying to rebound against Wazzu.

The Athletic looks at rivalry week NFL draft prospects including from the Apple Cup.

Heads up for those of you trecking to Pullman tomorrow or Saturday:

Apple Cup game and travel forecast!



Game itself looks dry but cold with temperatures in the low-30s.



Pass shouldn’t be too much of a problem Friday with higher snow levels (maybe a wet snow Fri PM), Saturday will be dry, but a big storm ❄️ could cause trouble Sunday! #wawx pic.twitter.com/6M2Sa0XITf — Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) November 23, 2022

Kaiser Will!!!

Will Dissly on being named the Seahawks nominee for the Art Rooney sportsmanship award. pic.twitter.com/9H6oXKz5jn — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 23, 2022

Senior ➡️ Senior to finish the Husky Win!!



Senior class wouldn’t go out any other way #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/EJwpGwSHMB — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 24, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.