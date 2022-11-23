Wednesday Dots: Extended

Our actions define our legacy. (Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 4 episode 10)

Despite being at UW less than a year, Kalen DeBoer is already establishing a legacy.

Many UW seniors are looking to define their own legacy as their seasons conclude.

Football Dots

UW is up to (lucky number?) 13 in the latest CFP ranking.

Washington is No. 13, Utah No. 14 in the latest CFB Playoff Rankings — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 23, 2022

I get the feeling that Roger is expecting to hear a particular answer.

Question of the day OLINE edition… Who is the president of the clean plate club?



Hosted by the one & only @roger_73r #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/8rDlz1J11j — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 22, 2022

Starting next month Husky fans can purchase trading cards with UW football players on them.

Washington Athletics expands its NIL deals to continue providing UW student-athletes more opportunities.



Through a partnership with @JacksonsStores, Husky fans will be able to purchase football trading cards featuring the entire @UW_Football team starting mid-Dec.#GoHuskies — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 21, 2022

Michael Penix Jr. is all about the team. He thinks that his best throw might have been one to Jalen McMillan against Michigan State. Jalen thinks the same.

Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze have the same number of catches so far this season (65). They are tied together despite being different.

The team got a visit from a previous coach.

Special day for ⁦@UW_Football⁩! Coach Pete in the house! Great coach and amazing person! Thanks for the great message today! Once a Dawg, always a Dawg! Appreciate you big time Coach! pic.twitter.com/MOumEgW5ZR — Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) November 23, 2022

UW Athletics Dots

The Tyee Club has set up a “Mighty Are the Women” fund.

In continuing to celebrate 50 years of Title IX, @UWTyeeClub has created the Mighty Are the Women Fund!



Every donation made now through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29 will directly support all 11 UW women's programs.#GoHuskies x #TitleIX50 — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 22, 2022

The final home game is tonight for UW’s senior women’s volleyball players: Dani Cole, Shannon Crenshaw, Marin Grote, Claire Hoffman, Sianna Houghton, and Ella May Powell.