Wednesday Dots: Extended

Our actions define our legacy. (Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 4 episode 10)
Despite being at UW less than a year, Kalen DeBoer is already establishing a legacy.
Many UW seniors are looking to define their own legacy as their seasons conclude.
Football Dots
- In case you missed it, Kalen DeBoer signed a contract extension keeping him as UW’s head coach through the 2028 season. You can read about it in multiple articles: (UW Dawg Pound), (247Sports), (Seattle Times), (CBS Sports), and (ESPN). And here is the official press release from UW.
‼️ Congrats, Coach @KalenDeBoer— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 22, 2022
Full release: https://t.co/KsPTSKPnFI#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/JQxfmjmMif
- UW is up to (lucky number?) 13 in the latest CFP ranking.
Washington is No. 13, Utah No. 14 in the latest CFB Playoff Rankings— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 23, 2022
- I get the feeling that Roger is expecting to hear a particular answer.
Question of the day OLINE edition… Who is the president of the clean plate club?— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 22, 2022
Hosted by the one & only @roger_73r #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/8rDlz1J11j
- Starting next month Husky fans can purchase trading cards with UW football players on them.
Washington Athletics expands its NIL deals to continue providing UW student-athletes more opportunities.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 21, 2022
Through a partnership with @JacksonsStores, Husky fans will be able to purchase football trading cards featuring the entire @UW_Football team starting mid-Dec.#GoHuskies
- Michael Penix Jr. is all about the team. He thinks that his best throw might have been one to Jalen McMillan against Michigan State. Jalen thinks the same.
- Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze have the same number of catches so far this season (65). They are tied together despite being different.
- The team got a visit from a previous coach.
Special day for @UW_Football! Coach Pete in the house! Great coach and amazing person! Thanks for the great message today! Once a Dawg, always a Dawg! Appreciate you big time Coach! pic.twitter.com/MOumEgW5ZR— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) November 23, 2022
UW Athletics Dots
- The Tyee Club has set up a “Mighty Are the Women” fund.
In continuing to celebrate 50 years of Title IX, @UWTyeeClub has created the Mighty Are the Women Fund!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 22, 2022
Every donation made now through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29 will directly support all 11 UW women's programs.#GoHuskies x #TitleIX50
- The final home game is tonight for UW’s senior women’s volleyball players: Dani Cole, Shannon Crenshaw, Marin Grote, Claire Hoffman, Sianna Houghton, and Ella May Powell.
Seniors Take Final Bow At Home Wednesday— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 22, 2022
https://t.co/rClwGHxvf7
️ https://t.co/Ylvs7dub5z#PointHuskies x #ThankYouSeniors pic.twitter.com/Izj1sGxsEI
- Some pro soccer Dawgs were back on campus
Love seeing our prodawgs back on campus! @EthanBartlow @FreddyKleemann @RyanSailor21 pic.twitter.com/8rJQXQIoR8— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 21, 2022
Loading comments...