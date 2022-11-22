Football Dots
- Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times poses the question of whether missing out on the Pac 12 Championship game is necessarily a bad thing.
- Meanwhile, Mike Vorel lays out the path to the Pac-12 Championship and discusses the Lincoln Kienholz visit to Ohio State.
- Dawgman has trip reports with the 2 official visitors to Husky Stadium this past weekend with Husky LB commit Deven Bryant and JUCO CB target Channing Canada.
- Washington offeree WR JeyQuan Smith is narrowing down to a decision that appears to be between the Huskies and Utah per Greg Biggins. Smith is a sprinting star and is planning on doing track as well as playing football in college.
- Jon Wilner discusses the Apple Cup and where the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars fall in the latest Power Rankings.
When kickoff arrives, it will have been 10 years and three days since WSU last won the Apple Cup on its home turf. Here's where the Huskies and Cougars stand in this week's Pac-12 power rankings. https://t.co/fhIfJh7oC6— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 22, 2022
- Coach DeBoer’s weekly Press Conference
- Rome Odunze left off the Biletnikoff semifinalist despite being the leading Receiver on the Nation’s leading Passing offense.
No Rome Odunze, which is not a shock considering Odunze has had a relatively quiet couple weeks https://t.co/4XDM0aBi0P— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 21, 2022
- Ryan Grubb names a Semi-Finalist for the Broyles award
UW OC Ryan Grubb is a semi finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the best assistant in college football https://t.co/84JZiSEJCD— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 21, 2022
- Senior Jaxson Kirkland soaking up Senior night
This video of @jaxson_kirkland taking it all in on senior night… #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/91g2nuWhHc— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 21, 2022
- Players of the week this week
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 22, 2022
Defense: @BruenerCarson, @Jacob_Bandes
Offense: @HBainivalu, @cluciano74, @jaxson_kirkland, @jalenmcmillan20
Special Forces: @drewfowler44
Scout: @AnayNagarajan, @OwenPrentice78, Griffin Miller#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/XatsCrjq5i
- Apple Cup this week, don’t be Home Alone.
| #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/H3tESAlDZb— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 22, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Huskies Men’s team hits the road for the Wooden Legacy Tournament in Anaheim, California starting on Wednesday.
Up next: Two in Anaheim for The Wooden Legacy tournament#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/x922SdTYw3— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 21, 2022
- The Huskies Women’s Hoops team is hitting the road as well for a Basketball tournament in Las Vegas (Friday Nov. 5th vs. Fordham)
Game 4️⃣ in the … Vegas Up Next!#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/5sgiASIOjL— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) November 22, 2022
