Tuesday Dots: Kirkland Legacy

Seniors soaked up Senior Night and prepare for their final Apple Cup this week

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Coach DeBoer’s weekly Press Conference

  • Rome Odunze left off the Biletnikoff semifinalist despite being the leading Receiver on the Nation’s leading Passing offense.

  • Ryan Grubb names a Semi-Finalist for the Broyles award

  • Senior Jaxson Kirkland soaking up Senior night
  • Players of the week this week

  • Apple Cup this week, don’t be Home Alone.

Basketball Dots

  • Huskies Men’s team hits the road for the Wooden Legacy Tournament in Anaheim, California starting on Wednesday.

  • The Huskies Women’s Hoops team is hitting the road as well for a Basketball tournament in Las Vegas (Friday Nov. 5th vs. Fordham)

