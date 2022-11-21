Grading the Game: Colorado

Passing Offense - B+

This was Michael Penix Jr.’s most modest stat line of the season but was not even close to his worst game. There was no reason to force anything and he took what the defense gave him, mostly underneath stuff, to the tune of 7.4 yards per attempt. The the more conservative and slightly less sharp than usual play of the passing offense did not impact things as Washington scored 14, 19, 14, and 7 points in each quarter. WR Jalen McMillan was the highlight, but twelve different players caught passes for a total of 295 yards and two touchdowns.

As awesome McMillan’s 27 yard catch and run touchdown was, I’m not sure Colorado was interested in tackling on that play. The fact that a double-reverse-pass even worked should tell you all need to know about the poor Buffaloes this season. Worth mentioning Dylan Morris handling the garbage time duties and doing well. The interception was unfortunate and bounced off the hands of the receiver.

Rushing Offense - A-

The Wayne Taulapapa / Cam Davis duo combined for 23 carries for 202 yards and and four touchdowns, and Taulapapa nearly had another but was stopped at the goal line. It was Wayne Taulapapa’s best statistical game of his career coming after what surely must have been an emotional week. RB Richard Newton powered an entire touchdown drive himself. At least against Colorado, the run game looked good and helped UW to 29 first downs.

Rushing Defense - A-

Colorado got into Washington territory on three early drives, but couldn’t convert those trips into points. Colorado RB Alex Fontenot had 11 carries for 71 yards and no other back had more than 6 carries. Colorado leaned on the run game with 33 rushes vs. 22 passes, and ended with just 3.7 yards per play and 10 first downs. S Alex Cook lead the team in tackles with 6 and LB Carson Bruener had two TFLs.

Passing Defense - B+

The secondary had one mistake on Colorado’s lone touchdown, but were otherwise perfect. Colorado completed just 6 passes the entire game. Pass rusher Maurice Heims looked quite lively with 2 TFLs and a sack during his short stint at the end of the game. DT Jacob Bandes bull rushed his way to a sack as well.

Special Teams - A-

One missed field goal isn’t going to take too much from an otherwise strong special teams performance. Jalen McMillan only returned one punt, but took it 31 yards to spark a touchdown drive. One Colorado kick return went for 35 yards which is more than you want.

Coaching - A

Not going to overthink this one. It was classic trap game coming after the Oregon win but before the Apple Cup, and the Huskies won 54-7. Colorado is just downright miserable, and the game went about as expected. On to the Apple Cup!