Dots: Dawgs Trample Buffaloes

Saturday’s game should have been little more than a reset from the emotional high of beating Oregon and a tune-up ahead of the Apple Cup. And it was exactly that. The Huskies beat up on a Buffaloes team that did not look good Saturday night, and finished the season undefeated at Husky Stadium.
- Mike Vorel, Seattle Times: “Washington runs through Colorado as increasingly important Apple Cup looms”
- Christian Caple, The Athletic: “Washington turns attention to Apple Cup after cruising past Colorado: Huskies takeaways”
- Dawgman has the notes from head coach Kalen DeBoer’s post-game press conference.
- Dan Raley examines all the departing Huskies from this year’s Senior class.
- Wasn’t this at 0.4% before Saturday or something? :
I want to take a moment to honor Peyton Henry. And let me come clean - over the course of Henry’s five years as Husky placekicker, I’ve busted his chops about his inability to make the long field goal. I’ve overlooked his extraordinary consistency in PATs (180 for 182) and sub 40-yard field goals (now at 45 of 48). And the truth is, it all began with the do-over FG miss at Oregon in 2018 that cost UW a 3rd straight win over the Ducks - from a (what appeared to me) makeable 37 yards. I’m not proud to admit that I never completely forgave Henry for that painful miss.
That chip on my shoulder has been a pain in the ass to carry around the last four years, and it has been removed by none other than Peyton Henry. He did for me what I could not do for myself. Thank you, Peyton.
Henry has made as many 40+ FGs this year (4 on 6 attempts) as he had in his entire career prior to this season, one of them the game-winning 43-yarder that lifted UW to an enormous win over Oregon in their house. Talk about redemption...
This season Henry is 12-13 under 40 yards, 3 of 5 between 40-49 yards, and hit the first 50-yarder of his career against UCLA. It was the greatest setting then, that on Senior Night - in Henry’s last ever game at Husky Stadium - the 5-year starter who began as a walk-on would surpass Jeff Jaeger as the all-time Husky points leader. Three cheers for Husky legend Peyton Henry.
- Men’s soccer was dumped out of the NCAA tournament in their first match against Creighton last night 3-1, after finishing the regular season ranked #2, winning the Pac-12, and with a 15-win, 3-draw, 1-loss record. Major disappointment for the Dawgs after making it to the championship game last year.
