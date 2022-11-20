Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host Several Recruits For Last Home Game Of The Season

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff wrapped up a perfect record at home yesterday. They also used the last game to host several recruits in not only the 2023 class but also the 2024 class.

4 star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA made his way back up to campus for an unofficial visit. Lyons, who is rated as the 30th best wideout in the 2023 class, previously officially visited UW in June. The Husky staff has been recruiting Lyons for a long time and they were one of the first offers he had. Listed at 6’2 and around 170 pounds, Lyons is an explosive wideout that would be a great fit in the Husky offense. Right now it looks like UW is battling Notre Dame and Miami for his commitment.

Senior year highlights. One of the best pass catchers in the country, I have it all in the toolbox . 10 games 1046 yards on 50 catches 10 tds. 1800 all purpose yards 20 total touchdowns. https://t.co/LhIwjSnXu9 pic.twitter.com/xYLzHjbMgk — Taeshaun Lyons (@LyonsTaeshaun) November 15, 2022

3 star inside linebacker Deven Bryant from St John Bosco HS, CA made his way up to UW for an official visit. Rated as the 73rd best linebacker in the 2023 class by 247sports, Bryant is an instinctive, tackling machine on the field. The Husky staff were able to land Bryant this summer and they were able to beat out Colorado, Louisville, Oregon and WSU for his commitment.

Unranked cornerback Channing Canada from Trinity Valley Community College visited UW officially after getting a Husky offer. Canada has seen his stock explode over the last few weeks with offers coming in from Mississippi State, TCU, Illinois, Auburn, and Oklahoma State. Listed at 6’0” and around 185 pounds, Canada will have 3 years to play when he enrolls at the college of his choice. It looks like Canada is planning to visit a few other schools before he commits, but the Huskies are definitely a player in his recruitment. The Husky staff is trying to add another cornerback in the class and it will be interesting to see what happens prior to the early signing period.

In the 2024 class there were a ton of recruits on campus specifically local recruits. Making their way up to campus was 4 star athlete Rahshawn Clark, 3 star Husky QB commit EJ Caminong, 4 star safety Marquawn McCraney. Making his way from Nevada was 2024 3 star wide receiver commit Landon Bell as well.

With the early signing period only a few weeks away I would expect some more visits to be set up in December and once those are we will make sure to let you know.