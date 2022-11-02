All We Hear Is Purple: The 40-Carry Game Plan

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple.

The Beavers are coming to town for a Friday night showdown, so Coach B joins the podcast for a discussion of Jonathan Smith’s project in Corvallis. Andrew and Coach B talk about the Beavers’ proclivity to keep the ball on the ground despite a balanced group of skill-position players from all over the map. They also discuss how OSU will try to slow down the Husky offense and whether Cal’s game plan is a useful template or the product of a series of unlucky coin flips.

From there, they move on to the state of the Pac-12. The Dawgs have a tall mountain to climb to get into the Pac-12 Title Game. Oregon has the inside track, but USC, UCLA, and Utah all have a good chance to stay in the mix. Who is going to finish strong to make the title game?

Finally, Andrew and Coach B turn their eyes away from Husky Stadium to talk about local HS football, UW soccer, and Filipino food.

Make sure you listen to the end to see if Cody Pickett shows up.