 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Aces

The UW Men’s basketball team opens with an exhibition win and Ella May Powell sets a UW volleyball career record.

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: OCT 05 Washington at Arizona Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Difficult to see; always in motion is the future.” —Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

Football Dots

  • The football team is preparing for the future of their season, which starts with the game against Oregon State on Friday.
  • Oregon State will start Ben Gulbranson at QB against the Dawgs on Friday night.
  • The initial CFP rankings were announced and both of UW’s next 2 opponents are ranked along with 3 other Pac-12 teams.
  • Mike Vorel looks at some stats that explain why UW is currently 6-2. A couple of them should be obvious as reasons for the wins and losses.
  • Former Dawg and current Seahawk Will Dissly earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for both forcing a fumble and recovering one on kickoff coverage.

UW Athletics Dots

  • UW is celebrating Native American Heritage Month
  • In case you missed, it, Dubs had some Halloween fun.
  • UW Men’s basketball played their first exhibition game against the Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks and got the win.
  • WNBA champ and Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has signed with Under Armour
  • Ella May Powell set the UW career aces record this weekend

Men’s Soccer Dots

  • UW remains #1
  • UW has a big match against UCLA on Thursday and has an offer for discounted tickets for a future game and it is student appreciation night which includes chances to win prizes.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...