Wednesday Dots: Aces

“Difficult to see; always in motion is the future.” —Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back
Football Dots
- The football team is preparing for the future of their season, which starts with the game against Oregon State on Friday.
#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/dDPVGZYBnH— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 1, 2022
- Oregon State will start Ben Gulbranson at QB against the Dawgs on Friday night.
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Ben Gulbranson will start on Friday at QB vs. Washington.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 2, 2022
"He's getting us in the right plays," said Smith.
- The initial CFP rankings were announced and both of UW’s next 2 opponents are ranked along with 3 other Pac-12 teams.
SuperWest in First CFP Top 25 Rankings (11/1)— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 1, 2022
8. Oregon
9. USC
12. UCLA
14. Utah
23. Oregon State
- Mike Vorel looks at some stats that explain why UW is currently 6-2. A couple of them should be obvious as reasons for the wins and losses.
- Former Dawg and current Seahawk Will Dissly earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for both forcing a fumble and recovering one on kickoff coverage.
Keep racking in the awards this season.@Will_Diss is your NFC Special Teams Player of the Week! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yiX72EvmwY— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 2, 2022
UW Athletics Dots
- UW is celebrating Native American Heritage Month
Washington Athletics is proud to celebrate and honor #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth, while educating ourselves and others throughout the month and beyond.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 1, 2022
Stay tuned as we hear from @UWTrack’s Rosalie Fish, @UWVolleyball’s Emoni Bush, and @UWSoftball’s SilentRain Espinoza. pic.twitter.com/rsrMLzezUT
- In case you missed, it, Dubs had some Halloween fun.
happy halloween friends! bee safe and have fun! pic.twitter.com/Lo10G1b4BR— Dubs (@DubsUW) October 31, 2022
- UW Men’s basketball played their first exhibition game against the Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks and got the win.
Dawgs win!#TougherTogether x #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ztLZiiBLWb— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 2, 2022
Brooks is here— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 2, 2022
Pac-12 Network
Pac-12 Network
- WNBA champ and Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has signed with Under Armour
Bigger than basketball. We’re taking things to the next level with @Kelseyplum10 to inspire the next generation both on AND off the court. Welcome to the sqUAd. pic.twitter.com/muc7rnbLT1— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) November 2, 2022
- Ella May Powell set the UW career aces record this weekend
Women of Washington: October Edition— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 1, 2022
Shoutout to @UWVolleyball's Ella May Powell on breaking the Washington career aces record at the end of October!#GoHuskies x #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/eZCZk0by80
Men’s Soccer Dots
- UW remains #1
Top teams remain unchanged in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I men's and women's soccer rankings. @UW_MSoccer and @UCLAWSoccer claim No. 1 spots.— United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) November 1, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/070cnNA4vv pic.twitter.com/AAOCsLSYi2
- UW has a big match against UCLA on Thursday and has an offer for discounted tickets for a future game and it is student appreciation night which includes chances to win prizes.
Join the Huskies in a food drive on Thursday during our match vs. UCLA!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 1, 2022
A donation will give you access to a discounted ticket for our matchup against San Diego State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m.
https://t.co/kGCXHrtRMe#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/dtENUF9vYI
CALLING ALL UW STUDENTS— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 31, 2022
Thursday is student appreciation night at Husky Soccer Stadium as No. 1 Washington takes on UCLA!
Come out for your chance to win a variety of prizes including Yung Gravy concert tickets, an electric scooter and more!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/fK7Rr7Yd12
