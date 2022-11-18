If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
Start Fast, be explosive. Can they do it again?
Tools of the Game— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 17, 2022
start fast
win the turnover margin
be explosive #GoHuskies x @DEWALTtough pic.twitter.com/e3zkKfCN8V
24-year-old Wayne Taulapapa — delayed two years by a church mission trip to Nicaragua — leads the Huskies in rushing yards (546) and yards per carry (5.4):
On Wayne Taulapapa playing through tragedy on Senior Day, the mountain of missed tackles against Oregon, UW deciding to take the ball first and more: https://t.co/PuNsf2UYX7— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 17, 2022
Game week content from Dawgman:
- Dawgman Radio: UW coaches break down Senior Night
- Dawgman Radio with Colorado’s Buff Stampede
- Scott Huff on Senior Night emotions
- Colorado/UW “By the Numbers”
- Predictions
- How to Watch/Listen
- JaMarcus Shephard likes what he’s seeing from the wideouts
One last time:
Husky Nation, come see us at home— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 17, 2022
Saturday vs Colorado @ 6pm #NoLimits #PurpleReign @RomeOdunze @UWAthletics pic.twitter.com/VitbjsZlBm
Saturday is your last chance to see @UW_Football at home! Show your support for the seniors!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 17, 2022
https://t.co/X18u5N163P#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/FmroRBLLtG
That’s a lot of purple:
#CFBImperialism continues! ⚔️— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 17, 2022
Rules: If you beat a team, you get its territory and keep it all until you lose (it all goes to the winner). You can only earn land by defeating a team that possesses some *when you play them!*
(late) Results after Week 11: https://t.co/W6y4uo5eLy pic.twitter.com/Q09TfWo22q
Men’s Hoops
A rusty Keion Brooks Jr. made his return from injury. The Kentucky transfer shot 4-12 from the field, scoring 11 points in the 73-64 loss:
In a poor display on both sides of the ball, @UW_MBB dropped its first game of the season Thursday night | via @EthanArles https://t.co/Gc0651Difj— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 18, 2022
California Baptist, a team that just joined Division-1 basketball in 2018, used a 50 percent shooting effort from the field to defeat a lethargic UW squad:
GAME WRAP: @UW_MBB suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, a 73-64 defeat at the hands of California Baptist, a program that moved to Division-1 in 2018. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/hsfQou9jRR— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 18, 2022
Dawgs make just 10 of 31 shots in the first half:
FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB can't overcome a halftime deficit, lose to Cal Baptist 73-64 for their first loss of the season. Franck Kepnang led the Huskies with 14 points. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/VnZYi7Am8J— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 18, 2022
Women’s Hoops
Washington defeated UC Irvine 62-60 in double overtime Thursday night to move to 3-0:
Final from Seattle‼️ #GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/4GvbUKPSuX— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) November 18, 2022
.
Retro Dot
Vea & Gaines; Gaines & Vea:
