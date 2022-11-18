 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Heavy hearted Taulapapa will play his final game inside Husky Stadium Saturday.

The transfer from Virginia will have Husky Nation’s love behind him on Senior Night

By John Sayler
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Stanford at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football

Start Fast, be explosive. Can they do it again?

24-year-old Wayne Taulapapa — delayed two years by a church mission trip to Nicaragua — leads the Huskies in rushing yards (546) and yards per carry (5.4):

Game week content from Dawgman:

One last time:

That’s a lot of purple:

Men’s Hoops

A rusty Keion Brooks Jr. made his return from injury. The Kentucky transfer shot 4-12 from the field, scoring 11 points in the 73-64 loss:

.

California Baptist, a team that just joined Division-1 basketball in 2018, used a 50 percent shooting effort from the field to defeat a lethargic UW squad:

Dawgs make just 10 of 31 shots in the first half:

Women’s Hoops

Washington defeated UC Irvine 62-60 in double overtime Thursday night to move to 3-0:

.

Retro Dot

Vea & Gaines; Gaines & Vea:

