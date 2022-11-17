Thursday Dots: UWAnimal BACK

Good Thursday, here’s some dots!
To begin with, listen, I’m a simple gal: I see a UWAnimal work of art, I include it as the headliner of today’s dots.
Back where we belong. #gohuskies #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/QEWH85EEse— UWANIMAL (@UWANIMAL1) November 17, 2022
- Christian Caple does a mini-film study with Michael Penix. Highly recommend.
- In more hilarious news, Duck Kris Hutson — who suffered a horrific non-contact injury with one second to go and no timeouts Saturday — said after practice that this terrible terrible injury was part of the gameplan. We can only hope he’ll be able to walk again.
- Caple also talks to a recruit who had zero division one offers until less than two weeks ago — and now is being pursued by Washington, Cal, USC, and Auburn.
I’ve heard one person dispute that this might not be exactly correct, but I certainly don’t have the brain power to confirm or deny and the effort alone makes Josh here our true Pac-12 champion:
*Deep breaths*— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) November 16, 2022
After way too much time on this, here's an updated flow chart for the Pac-12 title race.
I've gone over this way too much, but there's still a chance for a mistake.
Have at it ... pic.twitter.com/cOzQqcdVyZ
Most Improved Offenses in Beta_Rank YoYhttps://t.co/6kh9P4McrX pic.twitter.com/GeNXuMUzSL— Rob Bowron (@beta_rank_fb) November 16, 2022
Folks, mark your calendars: Hawai'i will visit Washington on Sept. 14, 2030.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 16, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
