Thursday Dots: UWAnimal BACK

Good Thursday, here’s some dots!

To begin with, listen, I’m a simple gal: I see a UWAnimal work of art, I include it as the headliner of today’s dots.

In more hilarious news, Duck Kris Hutson — who suffered a horrific non-contact injury with one second to go and no timeouts Saturday — said after practice that this terrible terrible injury was part of the gameplan. We can only hope he’ll be able to walk again.

I’ve heard one person dispute that this might not be exactly correct, but I certainly don’t have the brain power to confirm or deny and the effort alone makes Josh here our true Pac-12 champion:

*Deep breaths*



After way too much time on this, here's an updated flow chart for the Pac-12 title race.



I've gone over this way too much, but there's still a chance for a mistake.



Have at it ... pic.twitter.com/cOzQqcdVyZ — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) November 16, 2022

Folks, mark your calendars: Hawai'i will visit Washington on Sept. 14, 2030. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 16, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.