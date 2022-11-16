All We Hear is Purple: Talk me ONTO the ledge

Good Wednesday our fellow human beings and/or sentient lizards, and welcome to episode somethingth of All We Hear is Purple.
This episode, we first basked in the glory of Washington-Oregon and then did our darnedest to jinx this Saturday’s Colorado game. We also discussed:
- Peyton Henry’s improvement over his career
- Kalen DeBoer’s potential (keyword there, we have no way of knowing for sure) 4D chess of anticipating Lanning’s tactical aggressiveness and planning their own philosophy around it
- Or like, DeBoer didn’t do that and we’re reading too much into things
- Just general tactical philosophies et al and how those played into Saturday
- The mental #excellence that makes Michael Penix so good
- The defense being not super great for most of the game and then stepping up when it mattered
- Tackling: Important part of football? Or importantest part of football?
- How can we convince ourselves to be scared of Colorado?
- Arizona is the perfect agent of chaos
Enjoy:
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
