 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All We Hear is Purple: Talk me ONTO the ledge

There are a lot of heroes this week, and we can’t stop gushing.

By Gabey Lucas, CollinOM, Coach_B_808, and andrewberg7
/ new
NCAA Football: Washington at Oregon Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Good Wednesday our fellow human beings and/or sentient lizards, and welcome to episode somethingth of All We Hear is Purple.

This episode, we first basked in the glory of Washington-Oregon and then did our darnedest to jinx this Saturday’s Colorado game. We also discussed:

  • Peyton Henry’s improvement over his career
  • Kalen DeBoer’s potential (keyword there, we have no way of knowing for sure) 4D chess of anticipating Lanning’s tactical aggressiveness and planning their own philosophy around it
  • Or like, DeBoer didn’t do that and we’re reading too much into things
  • Just general tactical philosophies et al and how those played into Saturday
  • The mental #excellence that makes Michael Penix so good
  • The defense being not super great for most of the game and then stepping up when it mattered
  • Tackling: Important part of football? Or importantest part of football?
  • How can we convince ourselves to be scared of Colorado?
  • Arizona is the perfect agent of chaos

Enjoy:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...