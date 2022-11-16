 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Memorable

The Huskies move up to 17th in the CFP rankings and plenty of awards for men’s soccer on the verge of the tournament

By UWdadVanc
Washington v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

“Your focus determines your reality.” —Qui-Gon Jinn, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

The Huskies need to stay focused this weekend. They can’t let the fact that they are ranked #17 in the CFP poll and the fact that it is Senior Night distract them.

Football Dots

  • Michael Penix Jr. is among the 21 semi-finalists for the Davey O’Brien award for the top QB.
  • Were they entertained?

Men’s Soccer Dots

  • UW has multiple All-Conference selections.
  • The date and time for UW’s first game in the NCAA tournament has been set; but they must wait to find out who their first opponent will be.

UW Athletics Dots

  • Keyon Menified Jr is shooting 3’s at a good rate.
  • Claire Hoffman is tied for 6th on career kills list for UW.

