Wednesday Dots: Memorable

The Huskies need to stay focused this weekend. They can’t let the fact that they are ranked #17 in the CFP poll and the fact that it is Senior Night distract them.
Football Dots
- ESPN mentions the Huskies as part of their “Anger Index” in their analysis of the latest CFP rankings. If “we simply look at the credits rather than the debits on the Huskies’ resumé, there’s actually a fairly strong case for putting them at the top of the heap” in the Pac-12.
- Christian Caple did a film study session with Michael Penix Jr. about his most impressive throws this season.
- Check out some photos from the UW game last Saturday at The Daily: https://www.dailyuw.com/gallery/uw-football-vs-oregon-gallery-11-12/collection_187652c4-63d0-11ed-af90-479acc7b51b8.html#2
- Ryan Grubb is among the nominees for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach each year.
Ryan Grubb is among the nominees for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach each year.
- Michael Penix Jr. is among the 21 semi-finalists for the Davey O’Brien award for the top QB.
Michael Penix Jr. is among the 21 semi-finalists for the Davey O'Brien award for the top QB.
- Were they entertained?
With 3.6m viewers the Washington-Oregon game is the most-watched Pac-12 conference matchup of the season
- Dan Raley notes that UW has now lost 3 players in the secondary for the rest of the season, but notes that Jordan Perryman may return.
- The Athletic has an article ($) on where Penix and Nix stand now with respect to the NFL draft.
- Mike Vorel has an article which looks at “the most memorable throw, catch, and run in recent Husky history”: the pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Taj Davis which tied the score at 34-34.
- That wasn’t what Michael Penix Jr. thought was his favorite play of the game. His favorite was one that he wasn’t even on the field for.
- In his notebook, Mike Vorel also talks about the catch by Jalen McMillan which he wrestled away from being an interception. Ryan Grubb called it “competitive stamina” and said it “was something that really sparked us.” He also mentions the controversial injury by Oregon WR Kris Hutson.
- Kicker Peyton Henry got a text from Chris Petersen the day after he made the winning field goal. “That was an awesome text to receive. It really meant a lot to me.”
- Saturday is Senior Night and senior Henry Bainivalu talks about motivation for the game as well as some reflections on last weekend’s game. ($) “A team with nothing to lose is a dangerous team. I’m definitely not taking it easy.”
- According to Coach DeBoer, UW will be honoring 13 seniors on Saturday night.
According to Coach DeBoer, UW will be honoring 13 seniors on Saturday night.
Men’s Soccer Dots
- UW has multiple All-Conference selections.
UW has multiple All-Conference selections.
Off. Player of the Year: Ilijah Paul
Coach of the Year: Jamie Clark
1st Team: Kossa-Rienzi, Meek, Paul, Scardina, Soto
2nd Team: Jones, Miglietti
Honorable Mention: Meyers, Rosales
Congratulations to all of our All-Conference honorees!
- The date and time for UW’s first game in the NCAA tournament has been set; but they must wait to find out who their first opponent will be.
GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 14, 2022
The Huskies will play the winner of Creighton and Missouri State on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at Husky Stadium in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UW Athletics Dots
- UW’s Graduation Success Rate is 91 in the most recent NCAA report, led by women’s golf which recorded a perfect score.
Washington Athletics posted a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 91 in the NCAA's most recent report.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 15, 2022
Washington Athletics posted a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 91 in the NCAA's most recent report.
#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/A6qGtfCanY— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) November 14, 2022
- Keyon Menified Jr is shooting 3’s at a good rate.
Only 2 players in college basketball this season have made at least 2/3rds of their 3's on 12+ attempts.
Mike Mitchell, Pepperdine (12/16)
Keyon Menifield Jr., Washington (8/12)
- Claire Hoffman is tied for 6th on career kills list for UW.
Claire Hoffman is tied for 6th on career kills list for UW.
