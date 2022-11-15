 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Menifield Madness

Freshman Guard Keyon Menifield Jr. leads the way for the Huskies Men’s Basketball team on Monday night over Utah Tech.

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 11 North Florida at Washington
Freshman Guard Keyon Menifield Celebrates with injured Guard Noah Williams
Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Best Picture of the Year Nominee
  • Weekly Press Conference with Coach Kalen DeBoer

  • Kirk Herbstreit mentions QB Michael Penix as a to Performing player this week.

  • Coach of the week for Kalen DeBoer

  • Three more Pac-12 Player of the Week awards for Husky Football.

Basketball Dots

  • It wasn’t pretty, but the Huskies Men’s team comes back in the 2nd half to defeat Utah Tech

  • Highlights from the Huskies victory over Utah Tech
  • Final Box score AKA the Keyon Menifield Box Score. The young freshman scores 26 points in 40 minutes on 9/14 shooting.

  • Mike Hopkins Post Game Conference

  • The Secret is out on Keyon Menifield Jr.

Soccer Dots

  • The Seattle Times previews the Men’s Soccer Team as they prepare for the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament as a No. 2 seed.
  • UW Soccer is Dancing!

