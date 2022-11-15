Football Dots
- Mike Vorel dives into the Jalen McMillan catch and the controversial “Injury” stoppage with quotes from the coaches.
- Best Picture of the Year Nominee
There are no words...— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 15, 2022
*headphones strongly encouraged... & turn your screen* #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/B3KV1bhQpz
- Weekly Press Conference with Coach Kalen DeBoer
- The Washington Huskies knock the Oregon Ducks off from top spot in Jon Wilner’s latest Power Ranking.
Despite the 34 points and 592 yards allowed, UW’s defense played its best game of the season. Here's where the Huskies land in @wilnerhotline's latest Pac-12 power rankings. https://t.co/KLTKpgWnDy— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 14, 2022
- Kirk Herbstreit mentions QB Michael Penix as a to Performing player this week.
Here are my top performing players from WEEK 11!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 14, 2022
Harold Perkins Jr. @LSUfootball
Kamryn Babb @OhioStateFB
Drake Maye @UNCFootball
Emmett Morehead @BCFootball
Michael Penix Jr. @UW_Football
Barrett Carter @ClemsonFB
Byron Young @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/tXNTv9YPk8
- Coach of the week for Kalen DeBoer
For the second time this season, @UW_Football head coach Kalen DeBoer is our #DoddTrophy Coach of the Week after upsetting No. 6 Oregon— The Dodd Trophy (@thedoddtrophy) November 14, 2022
Presented by @PNCBank
- Three more Pac-12 Player of the Week awards for Husky Football.
-— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 14, 2022
Offensive: @themikepenix
Offensive Line: @cluciano74
Special Teams: @peytonhenry17 #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/DmQpyJxmL8
Basketball Dots
- It wasn’t pretty, but the Huskies Men’s team comes back in the 2nd half to defeat Utah Tech
Down two starters, Mike Hopkins rotated a plethora of players and tinkered with a litany of lineups in search of a collective capable of slugging with surprising upstart Utah Tech. https://t.co/q6Fa1sy9nl— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 15, 2022
- Highlights from the Huskies victory over Utah Tech
Huskies bounce back in the 2nd half to get the dub over Utah Tech!— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 15, 2022
The 3-0 start is the first for @UW_MBB in the Mike Hopkins era!#Pac12MBB | #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/f9EImsgQLE
- Final Box score AKA the Keyon Menifield Box Score. The young freshman scores 26 points in 40 minutes on 9/14 shooting.
FINAL STATS: Led by the 26 from true freshman Keyon Menifield, who played all 40 minutes, the @UW_MBB Huskies defeat Utah Tech 78-67 to go to 3-0 on the season. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/hvwfp0Da1M— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 15, 2022
- Mike Hopkins Post Game Conference
- The Secret is out on Keyon Menifield Jr.
Keyon Menifeld. Buy Stock Now.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 15, 2022
Soccer Dots
- The Seattle Times previews the Men’s Soccer Team as they prepare for the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament as a No. 2 seed.
A regular-season-ending loss likely cost Washington the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament, but the Huskies are primed for another long run as the No. 2 seed.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 14, 2022
News from @shansonseatimes: https://t.co/yGe65Ypa6W
- UW Soccer is Dancing!
WE'RE GOING DANCING!!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 14, 2022
The Huskies are the No. 2️⃣ seed and will face the winner of Creighton/Missouri State on Sunday!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/T4LnXxHmrD
