Monday Dots: Eugenetically Superior

- Everyone at the Seattle Times has plenty to say about UW’s victory over Oregon. First, Mike Vorel has his instant reactions to the game. By and large, the Dawgs followed the same script they have used all year: poise and playmaking by Michael Penix to compensate for defensive issues.
- Vorel also examined what the win meant for the program. Kalen Deboer would not get too far ahead of himself, saying that the win is huge, but it’s another step in the right direction for a program that he and his staff continue to build.
- Speaking of the program trajectory, Matt Calkins also wrote about how the game was emblematic of a UW program headed upward. While every win over an opponent like Oregon is sweet, the positions of the two teams in the standings and the way the game played out made it even sweeter.
- Stuart Mandel wrote about how the Pac-12 has once again cannibalized itself to the point of possibly missing another CFP. Husky fans won’t mind, of course, but Oregon and UCLA’s losses take a lot of the luster off the matchups against Utah and USC, respectively.
- Christian Caple also tried to put the win in historical context. He struggled to come up with an easy answer for a bigger regular season win or win over Oregon this century and maybe longer. He also noted that Penix has entered the pantheon of UW QB greats.
- More from Deboer: Dawgman has notes from the coach’s postgame press conference.
- You could be forgiven for missing other goings-on at UW this weekend, but the volleyball team also had a big win. The Dawgs finished a four-game road trip with a big 3-2 victory over Arizona State.
Michael Penix Jr.'s legacy game, and other takeaways from @UW_Football's upset win over Oregon | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/JaCm4MY1nP— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 14, 2022
24 HOUR WARNING— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 14, 2022
Join us tomorrow night for some Monday night hoops! pic.twitter.com/d7B61jzL4W
Disgraceful. @Pac12Network @DeanBlandino @Kliavkoff are you kidding me with this? https://t.co/Le1JK4JQ56— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) November 14, 2022
November 13, 2022
