Recruiting Roundup: Husky Commits Shine On The Field

Happy Happy Sunday Husky fans. I hope you woke up with a huge smile on your face after yesterdays huge win. Several Husky commits wrapped up their senior years after having excellent seasons.

3 star quarterback commit Lincoln Kienholz lead his team to a state title this last week. Kienholz, who is rated as the 29th best quarterback in the country, accounted for 274 passing yards with 3 touchdowns through the air. Kienholz also ran for an additional 127 yards and 2 scores. It sounds like Kienholz plans to enroll at UW in June, but with his skill set he will be valuable asset to the program and he will fit perfectly in the offensive scheme that UW coaches use.

Lincoln Kienholz scores the clutch touchdown and the Govs go back up by 2 score!



Incredible last few plays for the senior #sdpreps | @LincolnKienholz pic.twitter.com/s46B6sqHLp — Digital Z South Dakota (@DigitalZSD) November 12, 2022

3 star defensive back Diesel Gordon from Sequin HS, TX had a strong senior season to close out his prep career. For the season Gordon accounted for 67 solo tackles and 6 int’s. Gordon is rated as the 98th best cornerback in the country, is being recruited by UW for their nickel back position. I would expect Gordon to be ready and compete for playing time on special teams right away.

3 star cornerback Leroy Bryant from Angelo Rodriguez HS, CA has had a strong senior season. Rated as the 54th best cornerback in the 2023 class, Bryant has played both ways (wideout and cornerback on his team). Bryant has also been a factor on special teams returning punts as well. With the Huskies set to lose Jordan Perryman at cornerback after this season there will be playing time available and Bryant looks like he should be able to compete right away.

That is all for today (sorry I didn’t sleep much after last nights win). The Husky staff has been busy offering some new players and next week I will review those and share them here. The Husky staff is gearing up for the early signing period and it sounds like they are going to be bringing in some players in December. Once we have an idea of who will be visiting we will share they info here. As always follow me @asieverkropp.