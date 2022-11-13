Washington was a multi-score underdog heading on the road against #6 Oregon on Saturday night. The Huskies didn’t look phased as they took half 13-10 in a surprisingly low scoring affair. Both teams’ offenses took control in the 2nd half but Washington made just enough plays to come away with the 37-34 victory, snapping Oregon’s 23-game home winning streak and knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention. I’d call that a pretty nice little Saturday.

