Week 11 College Football Viewing Guide and Open Thread

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #7 LSU (7-2) at Arkansas (5-4), ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: LSU -3.5, O/U 62

The Tigers put themselves suddenly in pole position in the SEC West with their overtime win against Alabama last week. Now they get to face an Arkansas team that just lost to Liberty but still has quite a bit of talent. It’s an underwhelming morning slate of games but this is the most likely game to be close and has a major impact on postseason play. A slip up by LSU keeps Alabama as theoretically alive.

12:30 PM: #9 Alabama (7-2) at #11 Ole Miss (8-1), CBS

DraftKings Betting Line: Alabama -11.5, O/U 65

More likely to impact Alabama’s postseason chances is this game. Both teams need LSU to drop another game since the Tigers have beat both of them already. If that doesn’t happen then this game decides second place in the SEC West. The last time Alabama lost 3 games in a season was 2010 but a victory by Lane Kiffin here could make it happen.

Alternate Option 12:30 PM: #22 Central Florida (7-2) at #17 Tulane (8-1), ESPN2

DraftKings Betting Line: Tulane -1.5, O/U 54.5

The Green Wave have been one of the best stories in college football this season. This is certainly the best Tulane season since they went undefeated in 1998. A win at home over Central Florida just about guarantees them a spot in the AAC title game during the last season before the conference loses UCF, Cincy, and Houston. It also puts them pretty squarely in the running to get a New Year’s Six spot as the best G5 team.

4:00 PM: #24 Washington (7-2) at #6 Oregon (8-1) , FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon -13.5, O/U 72.5

Duh.

Alternate Option 4:30 PM: #4 TCU (9-0) at #18 Texas (6-3), ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Texas -7, O/U 65

TCU is squarely in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff and yet is an underdog to a team with 3 more losses to them. There’s no question that the Longhorns have more raw talent but can you really count on Sark to pull off this game in Austin? A win by Texas would put the Big 12 in a tough spot for a potential CFP berth since TCU is pretty much their only hope.

7:30 PM: Arizona (3-6) at #9 UCLA (8-1), FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: UCLA -19.5, O/U 77

The Pac-12 has been known for its parity in recent years but this season there’s a pretty clear division between the top and bottom half of the conference. And for the 3rd straight week there aren’t enough games between teams in the top half to make the night slate a good game. Both of these teams have high powered offenses and questionable defenses so at the very least you’re going to see points scored. That’ll change next week potentially with USC-UCLA and Oregon-Utah.

