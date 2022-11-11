Most single-season rec yds at UW:



Top 8 over 1,000 yds

9. Kasen Williams, 878 ('12)

10. Aaron Fuller, 874 ('18)

11. Jermaine Kearse, 866 ('09)

12. Rome Odunze, 858 ('22)



With one 20 yard catch, Rome will get to Top 9 on the single-season chart.



With 142 yds, he'll get to 1,000