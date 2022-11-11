If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
- Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times says stuffing the run and converting 3rd downs are among the keys for UW pulling the upset in Eugene.
- Vorel also talks rivalry, and Kalen Deboer isn’t pretending this game is anything but huge to Husky fans.
Reggie Williams 1,454 in 2002 is the all-time record:
Most single-season rec yds at UW:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) November 11, 2022
Top 8 over 1,000 yds
9. Kasen Williams, 878 ('12)
10. Aaron Fuller, 874 ('18)
11. Jermaine Kearse, 866 ('09)
12. Rome Odunze, 858 ('22)
With one 20 yard catch, Rome will get to Top 9 on the single-season chart.
With 142 yds, he'll get to 1,000
Game week content from Dawgman:
- Dawgman Radio
- Scott Huff on the Offensive Line
- Oregon/UW “By the Numbers”
- Predictions
- How to Watch/Listen
- Podcast of Champions previews Week 11
Caple and O’Neil preview UW-Oregon:
New today: Ep. 27 of Say Who, Say Pod. @dannyoneil and I break down Washington's clutch win over Oregon State, look ahead to UW's daunting trip to Eugene and make our Pac-12 picks.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 10, 2022
Apple: https://t.co/CnfC8XRj6K
Spotify: https://t.co/u0zvms1FSy
RSS: https://t.co/XuOm23CTHj
The only Oregon player we want to see succeed on Saturday:
Jaxson Kirkland has seen it all in the UW-Oregon rivalry series. Never a dull moment. https://t.co/i6sS1UuqBb— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) November 10, 2022
Washington will take the field with all of its major defensive components available:
With Ulofoshio back, how much better can UW defense be against Oregon?https://t.co/b4jTpMpLoz— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) November 10, 2022
Retro Dot
2002:
