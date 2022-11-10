Thursday Dots: Redrafting

New today: Ep. 27 of Say Who, Say Pod. @dannyoneil and I break down Washington's clutch win over Oregon State, look ahead to UW's daunting trip to Eugene and make our Pac-12 picks.



Apple: https://t.co/CnfC8XRj6K



Spotify: https://t.co/u0zvms1FSy



RSS: https://t.co/XuOm23CTHj