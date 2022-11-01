Talking Recruiting & UW With A 2024 4 Star Defensive Back

Happy Tuesday Husky fans. The Husky coaching staff is putting in some work with the 2023 class but they are also spending a lot of time trying to work on their 2024 class as well. I was able to chat with 4 star defensive back Isaiah Rubin from Desert Pines HS, NV, who is one of UW’s top targets in the secondary. Here is what Isaiah had to say about UW and his recruitment:

What are your impressions of the UW staff so far in your recruitment?

The UW staff have been a big part so far in my recruitment and they have been consistently texting me and talking to me. They have been treating me like I’m already apart of their program.

Uw is recruiting you at DB is that correct, and who are your main recruiters?

UW is recruiting me as DB and my main recruiter is Courtney Morgan and Coach Juice.

You visited UW a few weeks ago. What was your impression of UW when you visited?

My impression on visiting UW was great and I really loved my time out there and the atmosphere of the school and I loved being around it, they treated me like family.

It sounds like you are going to narrow your list and commit soon. When are you thinking about committing?

I’m not sure on when I’m going to commit yet but I’ve been thinking heavily on where I want to take my official visits, and then see how everything plans out from there

What are you looking for in a school you ultimately choose and commit to?

I’m looking for a family and where I’m going to treated correctly and fairly, I want to be apart of a program that wants me for me and would love to take me in as one of there own.

Rubin is rated as the 190th player and 17th best cornerback by 247sports and it looks like UW will be a major factor in his recruitment.

