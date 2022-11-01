 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Dawg-vember

The clock hits November and Husky Football, Basketball, Soccer, and Volleyball are all in full force.

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Media Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel’s Notebook from the weekly press conference discusses the possible return of Edefuan Ulofoshio to the Washington Huskies this week.

  • Michael Penix Jr. is one of 20 semi-finalists for the Maxwell Award. The list includes a total of 4 QBs from the Pac-12.

  • UW will play the waiting game before a kick-off time is announced.

  • UW Football played some tricks on Halloween

Basketball Dots

  • Men’s Basketball starts tonight in an Exhibition versus Alaska Fairbanks at 7 pm. The game will be aired on Pac-12 Washington for those of you with that channel.

  • The Huskies Women’s Hoop team hangs on to win by 91 points (and most likely covered the spread) over NAIA opponent Warner Pacific (115-24 Final Score).

  • The official start of the Washington Women’s Basketball season is just around the corner as well.

Soccer Dots

  • Another week, another Pac 12 Award for the Nation’s #1 Soccer Team. Big match this Thursday vs. UCLA.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...