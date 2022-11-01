Football Dots
- Mike Vorel’s Notebook from the weekly press conference discusses the possible return of Edefuan Ulofoshio to the Washington Huskies this week.
On Edefuan Ulofoshio’s (possibly?) imminent return, Michael Penix Jr.’s impact and more: https://t.co/OYjnNLbTLO— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 1, 2022
- Full Transcript of the Weekly Press Conference or listen to the audio here from the Dawgman podcast:
Here's a full transcript of Kalen DeBoer's Oregon State Week press conference: https://t.co/COpSlSPmK5— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 31, 2022
- Michael Penix Jr. is one of 20 semi-finalists for the Maxwell Award. The list includes a total of 4 QBs from the Pac-12.
2022 #MaxwellAward Semi-finalists— Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) November 1, 2022
For the full press release and more information:
: https://t.co/DQtrnabkji
: https://t.co/d1bCf1Njv6#MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/TvZqZi7Kmm
- UW will play the waiting game before a kick-off time is announced.
UW-Oregon on Nov. 12 has been placed on a six-day hold. Here are the possible windows. https://t.co/ldJlO7wJI6— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 31, 2022
- Depth chart released for the Oregon State Beavers Matchup
UW's Oregon State depth chart is out. This is pretty much the starting lineup UW's coaches hoped and planned for to begin the season. pic.twitter.com/VZL7d0fMQV— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 31, 2022
- UW Football played some tricks on Halloween
“Happpy Halloweeeennn” #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/hO26QaOZ34— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 31, 2022
After a great talk with @CoachShephard i’d like to announce i’ve received a preferred walk on to The University of Washington! #PurpleReign #GoHuskies @jerretmcelwain @UW_Football @RAREAcademyID @GoodEatzSWR @BanksBoy89 @CrinerScott @gorockyfootball @boisesportstalk @chrisculig pic.twitter.com/7XbctiYn1a— Luke Luchini (@LukeLuchini) November 1, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Men’s Basketball starts tonight in an Exhibition versus Alaska Fairbanks at 7 pm. The game will be aired on Pac-12 Washington for those of you with that channel.
Ready or not, Washington men's basketball’s training camp comes to an end 7 p.m. Tuesday following an exhibition against Division II Alaska Fairbanks at Alaska Airlines Arena. https://t.co/ef04UN1ake— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 1, 2022
- Kim Grinolds from Dawgman sat down with Super Senior Jamal Bey during Pac 12 Media; Can also listen to the podcast here:
This week, @KimGrinolds spoke with the @UW_MBB players and coaches at Pac-12 Media Day. In this chat with Jamal Bey, they talk about his decision to come back, his new teammates, and this team's 'grit'. (VIP) @Dawgman247 #PurpleReign #HoopDawgs #woof https://t.co/aJKu096sA1— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) October 30, 2022
- The Huskies Women’s Hoop team hangs on to win by 91 points (and most likely covered the spread) over NAIA opponent Warner Pacific (115-24 Final Score).
The Huskies cruised to leads of 31-5 after one quarter and 66-9 at halftime as every UW player scored. https://t.co/o3cCAJYMkC— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 1, 2022
- The official start of the Washington Women’s Basketball season is just around the corner as well.
That’s right. Only one week till the official Tip-Off. #GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/yTEQIUZsox— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) October 31, 2022
Soccer Dots
- Another week, another Pac 12 Award for the Nation’s #1 Soccer Team. Big match this Thursday vs. UCLA.
Big-time brace ⤵️— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 31, 2022
Gio Miglietti scored twice in a top-5 road clash to help No. 1 @UW_MSoccer stay unbeaten and earn Men’s #Pac12Soccer Player of the Week! ⚽️
» https://t.co/eMvuzhWqGm#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/AK7tl3KBbt
