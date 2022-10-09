Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend A New Offer & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. There isn’t much to report on the recruiting front right now. The Husky staff did extend a new 2024 offer and there was new with a couple 2023 targets. Here is a look at that news:

3 star wide receiver Roger Saleapaga from Orem HS, UT was offered by the Husky staff. Rated as 247sports as the 66th best wide out in the country, Saleapaga is a bigger wideout whose recruiting stock has really shot up (offered by UW, UO, Utah, Oregon State, and BYU). It sounds like the Husky staff is looking at him as a potential tight end. There is a long way to go in his recruitment and I would venture to say the Huskies have a decent chance but I would expect Oregon, Utah, and BYU are probably the favorites right now.

After a great conversation with coach @KalenDeBoer I am blessed and honored to say I have received an offer from the University of Washington! GO HUSKIES ⚪️ @gsewell_sr @lancereynoldsjr @Us7Saleapaga @bigg_rogee pic.twitter.com/XrZxGHNWjp — Roger Saleapaga (@RogerSaleapaga6) October 5, 2022

Two of the Huskies bigger targets at wide receiver have narrowed down their list of schools that they are considering. 4 star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA narrowed his list of schools down to a top 8. The Huskies made the list, and they are battling Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, and Penn State. The Huskies already hosted Lyons on an official visit and they were one of his first offers. It sounds like Lyons will be taking the rest of his visits before he makes his decision.

Never thought I’d be in this position. Thank you all to has recruited me to this point With the acceptance of some, these will be the schools I’ll be focusing on going forward. Praise to the above✝️ pic.twitter.com/TRCA0GjgeS — 4⭐️Wr Taeshaun Lyons (@LyonsTaeshaun) October 5, 2022

3 star wideout JeyQuan Smith from Cajon HS, CA has narrowed his list to Utah and UW. Rated as the 50th best athlete in the country, Smith is being recruited as a wideout by the Huskies. Both UW and Utah have hosted Smith for an official and it sounds like a decision is expected to come by the end of the month. With 10.5 speed, Smith has game breaking speed that the Huskies would love to add to their wide receiver room. The Huskies are looking at adding at least another wide receiver to their 2023 class and both Smith or Lyons would be great additions to the current room.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.