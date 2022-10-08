Week 6 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide and Open Thread

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #17 TCU (5-0) at #19 Kansas (5-0), FS1

DraftKings Betting Line: TCU -7, O/U 68.5

You get a matchup of undefeated teams in week 6 with an over/under of almost 70? Sign me up. Even if this is a battle between squads that were picked towards the bottom of their conference this year. I’m all in on the Lance Leipold train and Jalon Daniels is a heck of a player. Go Jayhawks.

9:00 AM Alternate Viewing Option: Texas (3-2) at Oklahoma (3-2), ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Texas -7, O/U 65

When’s the last time that neither team was ranked during the Red River Shootout? There are potentially better games on in the 9a window such as LSU/Tennessee but I wanted to point out how the 2 teams leaving the SEC are playing as unranked squads at 9a PT rather than the clear College Gameday spot...which is instead happening in Lawrence, Kansas of all places.

12:30 PM: #11 Utah (4-1) at #18 UCLA (5-0) FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Utah -4, O/U 64.5

It’s a shame that there are so many Seattle-centric sports events happening a half hour after this starts because I would actually love to see this one. A win by the Bruins here probably makes Husky fans feel a lot better about the loss last week on the road and signals that UCLA is a true Pac-12 title contender.

1:00 PM: #21 Washington (4-1) at Arizona State (1-4), Pac-12 Network

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington -14, O/U 57

Duh.

1:00 PM Alternate Viewing Option: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN

Not a college football game, but also duh.

4:30 PM: Washington State (4-1) at #6 USC (5-0), FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: USC -13, O/U 66

It feels like Washington State is going to have one major upset in them this season in the Pac-12 and they Coug’d away their chance for it to be against Oregon. If it’s going to happen let’s get it out of the way before the Apple Cup...

8:00 PM: Oregon State (3-2) at Stanford (1-3), ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: OSU -7, O/U 57

Oregon State went 2-0 this year against what should have been the best matchup of the night slate: Fresno State at Boise State. Unfortunately Boise has already fired their offensive coordinator and had their starting QB enter the transfer portal. While Fresno had Jake Haener get hurt and lost to UConn. TO UCONN!!! I’m guessing the Fresno fans saying they were glad DeBoer left so they could get Jeff Tedford back are feeling a little foolish right about now...(I didn’t talk about the actual game above but I feel like that’s for the best).

*****

If you missed any of our preview coverage this week you can find it all here:

