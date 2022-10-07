 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dots: Still Undefeated

#1 ranked Men’s Soccer dominated #5 Stanford 3-0 to move to 10-0-1 on the season

By Max Vrooman
2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel examines the thin line between success and disappointment for a QB like Michael Penix who is willing to take risks with the ball at times.
  • It would be funnier if it were to another team but it’s still funny:
  • It certainly will feel like the Huskies are on Arrakis with temperatures expected to hit 90+ degrees in Tempe tomorrow afternoon.

Basketball Dots

  • A day after the Men’s Basketball squad got a commitment from 4-star Wesley Yates, the women’s team earned a commitment from the #1 player in the state of Washington for the class of 2023.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • UW Men’s Soccer prevailed in a top-5 matchup with Stanford as the #1 ranked Dawgs came away with a dominant 3-0 victory over the Cardinal.
  • Unfortunately the women’s soccer team couldn’t quite complete their comeback against 14th ranked Stanford and lost 2-1 last night.
  • The Volleyball team plays Oregon State tonight at 8:00pm at home against Alaska Airlines Arena if you’re looking for a good time.

Bonus Seattle Sports Dot

  • Goms

