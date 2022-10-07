Football Dots
- Mike Vorel examines the thin line between success and disappointment for a QB like Michael Penix who is willing to take risks with the ball at times.
- It would be funnier if it were to another team but it’s still funny:
Film session w/ Coach 30 - #UCLA Bruins vs. #Washington Huskies pic.twitter.com/iysxHecb4p— Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) October 6, 2022
- It certainly will feel like the Huskies are on Arrakis with temperatures expected to hit 90+ degrees in Tempe tomorrow afternoon.
Ｗｅｅｋ ６ @ A S U#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/0qwT1tyH5m— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 4, 2022
Been in the lab #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/kHcj0ivOPQ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 6, 2022
Basketball Dots
- A day after the Men’s Basketball squad got a commitment from 4-star Wesley Yates, the women’s team earned a commitment from the #1 player in the state of Washington for the class of 2023.
HUGE COMMITTMENT to @UW_WBB from 6'6" Olivia Anderson the #1 2023 recruit in Washington #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/SyozcFORkV— #UDUBWBB (@UDUBWBB) October 7, 2022
Washington Athletics Dots
- UW Men’s Soccer prevailed in a top-5 matchup with Stanford as the #1 ranked Dawgs came away with a dominant 3-0 victory over the Cardinal.
58’ | GOOOOOAAALLLL!!!@nicscardina ➡️ @lucas_meek— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 7, 2022
UW 2, STAN 0
Pac-12 Network
https://t.co/PYt02pXV8s#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/TieWuKo6v0
- Unfortunately the women’s soccer team couldn’t quite complete their comeback against 14th ranked Stanford and lost 2-1 last night.
Don't. Go. Anywhere.— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) October 7, 2022
Pac-12 Bay Area
https://t.co/1ALteqF1vU pic.twitter.com/nHRJMfMYVl
- The Volleyball team plays Oregon State tonight at 8:00pm at home against Alaska Airlines Arena if you’re looking for a good time.
The Huskies are back home this weekend for the Oregon schools, and you can still grab this ✌️ for 2⃣0⃣ ticket deal!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) October 5, 2022
️ https://t.co/TcNgUae6hQ
Preview: https://t.co/7CG0f0EOy8#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/yiryIeGyLT
Bonus Seattle Sports Dot
- Goms
The @Mariners are about to play their first postseason game in 7,656 days. The drought is officially over. @MLB @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 7, 2022
Julio Rodriguez owns the first inning.— Gravel (@Gravel_sense) October 6, 2022
In 97 plate appearances in the first inning this year, Julio is 37-87 with 8 home runs, 6 doubles, and a triple, good for a slash line of .425/.485/.793/.1.278 and a 246 OPS+ pic.twitter.com/2bdosEI6nY
Loading comments...