 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday dots: Teaching Moments

And who called Adam Savage? Because it’s myth-busting time.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Washington at UCLA Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Thursday, would you like some dots? Well gee are you in luck, because we’ve got some dots! Who would have thought.

Here they are:

And he’s got another new podcast episode out:

Dawgs picked up a men’s basketball commitment:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...