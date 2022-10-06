Thursday dots: Teaching Moments

Happy Thursday, would you like some dots? Well gee are you in luck, because we’ve got some dots! Who would have thought.

Most importantly beyond football, Cade Otton talked to the Tampa Bay Times about the sudden loss of his mother, Sally.

Christian Caple tries to decipher truth from myth with this football team.

And he’s got another new podcast episode out:

New today: Ep. 22 of Say Who, Say Pod with Danny O'Neil and myself. We take turns ranking the Pac-12 five games in, complain about the UW/Mariners overlap and make our Pac-12 picks.



Apple: https://t.co/yQUMgXsayR



Spotify: https://t.co/9wuVz6vShG



— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 6, 2022

UW junior safety Cam Williams informed coaches prior to the UCLA game that he plans to redshirt the '22 season, per source. Williams played sparingly in the first four games and has decided to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 5, 2022

Dawgs picked up a men’s basketball commitment:

2023 4⭐️ Wesley Yates has committed to Washington.



A HUGE pickup for the Huskies who get one of the best two-way guards in the ‘23 class. Scores from all three levels and really competes defensively.



Becomes the Huskies first commit in their '23 class. #38 in the ESPN100. — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) October 5, 2022

Never thought I'd be in this position. Thank you all to has recruited me to this point With the acceptance of some, these will be the schools I'll be focusing on going forward. Praise to the above✝️ — 4⭐️Wr Taeshaun Lyons (@LyonsTaeshaun) October 5, 2022

Edge Rushers with the highest win rates through five weeks — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 6, 2022

The implications of this & CFB's continued super league-ification isnt existentially depressing at all — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) October 5, 2022

