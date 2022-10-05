 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Rick Could Kick

And how a collection of new staff convinced a pass-catching trio to stay.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs vs San Diego Chargers - September 19, 1971 Photo by Charles Aqua Viva/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. Here’s your dots!

ICYMI, Christian Caple has another podcast episode out:

This makes me nervous because it’s the desert and it’s full of dark magic there:

Hmmmm...

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...