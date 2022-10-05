All We Hear is Purple: Desert Desire Desist

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple, Dawg fans.

The kick-ass start to the Kalen DeBoer era ran into something of a reality check against UCLA. Coach B joins Andrew to examine all aspects of last Friday’s loss at the Rose Bowl, and to look ahead to the scorching afternoon coming up vs the Sun Devils, including:

How good is UCLA really?

Will there be an Oversized Thermometer sighting next Saturday? (Spoiler: Likely, yes)

The Dawgs recent history vs ASU in the desert is Area-51 strange and disappointing - will it continue?

What will UW face in this 2022 incarnation of the Sun Devils?

Roll around the Pac-12 with: Who’s top of the Pac - Utah or USC? and.. Just how hopeless has the Colorado program become?

Recommendations!

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!