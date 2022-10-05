 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All We Hear is Purple: Desert Desire Desist

Dawgs dealt Pasadena defeat by Pac-12 deserters; Next destination: desert daytime dance with Devils

By Coach_B_808, andrewberg7, and CollinOM
/ new
Exploring California’s Salton Sea Communities Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple, Dawg fans.

The kick-ass start to the Kalen DeBoer era ran into something of a reality check against UCLA. Coach B joins Andrew to examine all aspects of last Friday’s loss at the Rose Bowl, and to look ahead to the scorching afternoon coming up vs the Sun Devils, including:

  • How good is UCLA really?
  • Will there be an Oversized Thermometer sighting next Saturday? (Spoiler: Likely, yes)
  • The Dawgs recent history vs ASU in the desert is Area-51 strange and disappointing - will it continue?
  • What will UW face in this 2022 incarnation of the Sun Devils?
  • Roll around the Pac-12 with: Who’s top of the Pac - Utah or USC? and.. Just how hopeless has the Colorado program become?
  • Recommendations!

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...