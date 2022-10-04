Dots: The devil is in the details

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Arizona State played perhaps their best half of football all year to start against USC. Things fell apart in the second half, but this is a team that is still fighting.
- Interim coach Shane Aguano (previously coaching running backs) is trying to salvage the Arizona State season by increasing accountability and setting a new tone for the team.
- Despite the UCLA loss, Washington is holding firm in the top-25, and is #21 in this ranking from The Athletic.
- I have no words other than YES:
Ｗｅｅｋ ６ @ A S U#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/0qwT1tyH5m— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 4, 2022
- Mike Vorel wrote about Rick Redman, the UW Football Hall of Famer who passed away last Friday.
- This is indeed a great anecdote:
One of the great anecdotes from the UW-ASU series is from Nov. 13, 1982. On NCAA probation, ASU games could not air on TV, so UW arranged a closed-circut broadcast for Hec Ed (which sold out) and Husky Stadium (overflow) ...— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) October 3, 2022
1/2
No. 7 UW beat a 9-0 and No. 3-ranked ASU team, 17-13.— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) October 3, 2022
Jubilant UW fans, more than 1,000 miles away from Sun Devil Stadium, tore down the Husky Stadium goalposts in celebration.
Here's the coverage from the Seattle P-I and Seattle Times.
(corrected earlier tweets)
2/2 pic.twitter.com/ZlffIpATaU
- Coach DeBoer gave his final thoughts on the UCLA game and looked ahead to the Arizona State match up this weekend.
- ICYMI: Michael Penix threw the first pitch at the Mariner’s game last night:
Kids got an arm on him @themikepenix throwing out the first pitch at tonights @Mariners game! #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/RkvMgNPDHi— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 4, 2022
- Jordan Miller was released from the Bills in August. So this could mean...?
October 4, 2022
Loading comments...