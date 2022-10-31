 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: Huskies Survive Brigham Young East

We broaden our horizons on football bye week

By andrewberg7
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Washington at California Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve seen Dots play with flames

In a lake of fire that I was standing in

Met the devil in Seattle

And spent 9 months inside the lion’s den

  • While the Dawgs didn’t play, the Pac-12 was busy over the weekend with top teams taking care of business over the bottom feeders. Those results landed three Pac-12 teams in The Athletic’s top 10 as part of the ranking of all 131 teams. UW checks in at 26th and would assuredly enter the top-25 with a win over #20 Oregon State this weekend.

  • Among those trips, Kalen Deboer and Ryan Grubb flew to tourist mecca Pierre, SD to see QB commit Lincoln Kienholz in person. Real Dawg gave updates on Kienholz, who is now 10-0 on the season and into the South Dakota playoffs.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...