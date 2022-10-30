Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Hit The Road & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been busy this week during the teams Bye week. One of the benefits of a bye week is the coaches ability to hit the road to visit some recruits and check them out in person. Here is a look at where some of the coaches were at:

Coach Deboer and Coach Grubb headed over to South Dakota to check out their QB commit, Lincoln Kienholz. In Texas, Coach Schmidt checked in on defensive line commit Anthony James. There were other Husky coaches that made their way to check out Husky commits and targets but those are just a few of the known visits that happened.

Husky coaches also extended a few new offers this week. 3 star lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu from Summit HS, CA was extended an offer from the Huskies (he’s being recruited on defense by the Husky staff). Rated as the 98th best player in California, Tuikolovatu holds offers from California, Utah, UCLA, and Oregon State. Listed at 6’6” and around 300 pounds he has good size and it looks like he could excel along the offensive or defensive line. The Huskies only have a few spots left in the 2023 class and it looks like the Husky staff is trying to add another player along the defensive line.

In the 2024 class the Husky staff extended several new offers, the first to unranked wide receiver Kory Hall from Grover Cleveland HS, CA. Listed at 6’2” and around 200 pounds, Hall has good size for the position and has versatility to play on offense and defense (it sounds like he has been having an excellent season). The Huskies joined Colorado State in offering Hall (they won’t be the last offers he has). 3 star wide receiver Xavier Jordan from Cathedral HS, CA was another 2024 prospect who has offered by the Husky staff. Rated as the 74th best wideout in the class, and with offers from Wazzu, Arizona, and Colorado State. Jordan’s recruitment looks like it’s about to take off and he will be a player to watch in the 2024 class.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.