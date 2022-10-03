 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Trouble Bruin

Huskies look to wipe the slate clean after first letdown

He spent all night staring down at the lights on LA

Wondering if he could ever go Dots

  • At The Athletic, Christian Caple highlights some of the key themes from Friday’s disappointing loss at UCLA. The wide open Bruin receivers are Caple’s top concern, and even UW’s secondary notes that they didn’t execute well enough. There doesn’t appear to be an easy fix on the horizon short of “just play better.”

  • While some pundits caught swept up in the hype of a 4-0 start, Mike Vorel has had a realistic view of Kalen Deboer’s rebuilding task from the beginning. In his most recent piece, Vorel opines that the way UW bounces back from its first loss will say a lot about the character and ability of the team and coaching staff.

  • Despite the disheartening loss, things could be much worse for the Dawgs. Just look at Colorado, who is embarking on a coaching search after mercifully parting ways with Karl Dorrell. Bruce Feldman has a list of potential replacements with lots of familiar names.

  • Away from the football field, UW athletics had a very successful weekend. The women’s rowing team won the 4K race in the BC Regatta.

