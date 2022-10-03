Monday Dots: Trouble Bruin

He spent all night staring down at the lights on LA

At The Athletic, Christian Caple highlights some of the key themes from Friday’s disappointing loss at UCLA. The wide open Bruin receivers are Caple’s top concern, and even UW’s secondary notes that they didn’t execute well enough. There doesn’t appear to be an easy fix on the horizon short of “just play better.”

While some pundits caught swept up in the hype of a 4-0 start, Mike Vorel has had a realistic view of Kalen Deboer’s rebuilding task from the beginning. In his most recent piece, Vorel opines that the way UW bounces back from its first loss will say a lot about the character and ability of the team and coaching staff.

Matt Calkins agrees with Vorel that the Dawgs looked like a work in progress on Friday. The game was the first time we saw Michael Penix wobble and the defense could not pick up the slack.

Despite the disheartening loss, things could be much worse for the Dawgs. Just look at Colorado, who is embarking on a coaching search after mercifully parting ways with Karl Dorrell. Bruce Feldman has a list of potential replacements with lots of familiar names.

Away from the football field, UW athletics had a very successful weekend. The women’s rowing team won the 4K race in the BC Regatta.

Men’s soccer got a measure of revenge against the Bruins with a 1-0 win on Sunday to complete a sweep of the two Southern California rivals.

Women’s soccer won in even more dominating fashion, 4-1 against Colorado.

The #17 volleyball team got in on the action, winning in straight sets over Cal.

Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79. Husky Football mourns his loss and sends deepest condolences.https://t.co/8yQd1g43BR — Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 2, 2022

Mental Health Awareness Week is October 2-8.



Check out the resources (year-round) and events (this week) available to Washington student-athletes ⤵️ — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 2, 2022

UW will play (at least) two opponents this season that have already fired their head coach, Arizona State (Herm Edwards) and Colorado (Karl Dorrell). — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 2, 2022

WSU is getting a raw deal. No way the Huskies should be ranked ahead of them. https://t.co/oZrFCds3Uo — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 2, 2022