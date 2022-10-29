Week 9 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide and Open Thread

Washington is off this week and then have a Friday game next week which means you have consecutive Saturdays without a Husky game on the schedule. There’s also 4 Pac-12 games on and all of them have a spread of at least 13 points. If you want to use that time to get errands done (or like me today, take a weekend getaway) then that makes a lot of sense but I certainly respect those of you who will still be glued to the couch. And just in case you are, here’s the viewing lineup for your pleasure.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #2 Ohio State (7-0), at #13 Penn State (6-1)

DraftKings Betting Line: Ohio State -15.5, O/U 61

At this point it looks like Ohio State is a juggernaut who is hopefully going to see competition against Michigan but otherwise will cruise to the CFP. If there’s any chance of them slipping up before the rivalry game you would think it has to come playing at Penn State in front of a sold out crowd. You should be able to find out pretty quickly though whether PSU has it in them. They certainly didn’t look the part against Michigan and that offense is troubling.

DraftKings Betting Line: Kansas State -1.5, O/U 56

Every week in the Big 12 provides a ranked on ranked matchup with so many teams clustered near the top of the standings. Last week OSU came back to sneak past Texas while Kansas State narrowly fell to TCU while having to play their 3rd string QB at times. We’ll see who ends up throwing the ball for the Wildcats but KSU would prefer to keep the ball on the ground anyways with their diverse rushing attack.

4:00 PM: #19 Kentucky (5-2) at #3 Tennessee (7-0)

DraftKings Betting Line: Tennessee -12.5, O/U 63.5

Fans of Tennessee already have next weeks trip to Athens to play the Georgia Bulldogs circled on their calendar as the only thing standing between them and a trip to the SEC title game. QB Hendon Hooker has separated himself along with OSU’s CJ Stroud as the top contenders for the Heisman trophy. They couldn’t possibly blow this game against Kentucky as the ultimate trap game. Right? Right??

7:30 PM: Fun non-football things

Look, you could technically watch Stanford play UCLA (ESPN). Or Fresno State still likely without Jake Haener play San Diego State (FS1). But is it worth it? The answer for some of you is yes and that’s all well and good but if you’re in need of a Saturday night on the town, this is a pretty good one.