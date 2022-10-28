 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: UW Men’s soccer wins in final minute, remains undefeated

Ilijah Paul scores with less than 10 seconds remaining

By John Sayler
SOCCER: DEC 12 NCAA Men’s College Cup Final - Washington v Clemson Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football

DeBoer and Ryan Grubb in Pierre, South Dakota to watch 2023 QB commit Lincoln Kienholz, who led TF Riggs to a 42-14 playoff win:

Caminong ready to do some ‘cruitin:

Analysis, predictions, etc:

Huskies have been great at home:

Get outta my way:

Danny Shelton still getting a paycheck:

UW with two WRs on pace for top 5 all time:

Men’s Soccer

Last second win for the #1 team in the nation:

Game highlights, including the 90th minute winner:

The Huskies (13-0-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12) dictated the pace of the game early on, charging up the wings with energy and drive.

Women’s Soccer

As the regular season draws to a close, UW (9-5-3, 3-5-1) will have another tall task on the road, facing No. 1 UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Retro Dot

