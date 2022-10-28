If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
DeBoer and Ryan Grubb in Pierre, South Dakota to watch 2023 QB commit Lincoln Kienholz, who led TF Riggs to a 42-14 playoff win:
Washington HC Kalen DeBoer here to watch #Huskies commit @LincolnKienholz. pic.twitter.com/OjzFN5h85F— Austin Nicholson (@NicholsonSports) October 28, 2022
Caminong ready to do some ‘cruitin:
Now that he's committed to UW, 2024 Garfield QB EJ Caminong's (@CaminongEj) second job starts.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 27, 2022
“I think that’s one of my jobs, why I committed right now, to get these (local) guys to go to UW. That’s what I’m going to do.” https://t.co/XWOeOASXDa
Analysis, predictions, etc:
New today: Ep. 25 of Say Who, Say Pod with @dannyoneil and myself. Did Michael Penix Jr. do high-knees and calisthenics on the flight to the Bay Area?— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 27, 2022
Spotify: https://t.co/Ig3ldKRgdh
Apple: https://t.co/bNr2GWKoqU
RSS: https://t.co/nyBLBvinJv
Huskies have been great at home:
A 5-0 @UW_Football home record in #GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Dr05rahD6l— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 28, 2022
Get outta my way:
Vita Vea got a sack and went for a swim ♂️ #GoBucs#BALvsTB on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2022
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/BDpDnHalLz pic.twitter.com/7CmrDDzCKn
Danny Shelton still getting a paycheck:
Bye week is a good time to check in on the current list of former UW football players on NFL rosters.— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) October 26, 2022
Note that, frequently, players are moved from practice squad to active roster on game days (and then back to practice squad). pic.twitter.com/En7EtH0oAR
UW with two WRs on pace for top 5 all time:
Single-season receptions mark at UW:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 26, 2022
1. R Williams, 94
2. R Williams, 89
3. Ross, 81
4. K Williams, 77
5. Pathon, 73
6. Looker, 72
7. Seferian-Jenkins, 69
8. Bailey, 68
9. Mickens, 65
10. Pettis/Kearse, 63
Rome Odunze ('22), 50
Jalen McMillan ('22), 45
Where will they finish?
Men’s Soccer
Last second win for the #1 team in the nation:
DUBS UP‼️#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/UPjOJ1KvRt— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 28, 2022
Game highlights, including the 90th minute winner:
UNREAL— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 28, 2022
Ilijah Paul scores a last-minute goal for No. 1 @UW_MSoccer to lift the Huskies over Cal 2-1. pic.twitter.com/7jiDSGKHzp
The Huskies (13-0-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12) dictated the pace of the game early on, charging up the wings with energy and drive.
A last-minute game winner from Paul secures a fresh win for No.1 @UW_MSoccer on Thursday night | via @colinstern5 https://t.co/iPP8K5yuHg— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) October 28, 2022
Women’s Soccer
As the regular season draws to a close, UW (9-5-3, 3-5-1) will have another tall task on the road, facing No. 1 UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
Woes on the road continued for @UW_WSoccer on Thursday afternoon as it fell 2-1 to USC | via @EthanArles https://t.co/BAdmYWVjjC— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) October 28, 2022
Retro Dot
