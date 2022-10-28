If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

DeBoer and Ryan Grubb in Pierre, South Dakota to watch 2023 QB commit Lincoln Kienholz, who led TF Riggs to a 42-14 playoff win:

Caminong ready to do some ‘cruitin:

Now that he's committed to UW, 2024 Garfield QB EJ Caminong's (@CaminongEj) second job starts.



“I think that’s one of my jobs, why I committed right now, to get these (local) guys to go to UW. That’s what I’m going to do.” https://t.co/XWOeOASXDa — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 27, 2022

Analysis, predictions, etc:

New today: Ep. 25 of Say Who, Say Pod with @dannyoneil and myself. Did Michael Penix Jr. do high-knees and calisthenics on the flight to the Bay Area?



Spotify: https://t.co/Ig3ldKRgdh



Apple: https://t.co/bNr2GWKoqU



RSS: https://t.co/nyBLBvinJv — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 27, 2022

Huskies have been great at home:

Get outta my way:

Vita Vea got a sack and went for a swim ‍♂️ #GoBucs#BALvsTB on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/BDpDnHalLz pic.twitter.com/7CmrDDzCKn — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2022

Danny Shelton still getting a paycheck:

Bye week is a good time to check in on the current list of former UW football players on NFL rosters.



Note that, frequently, players are moved from practice squad to active roster on game days (and then back to practice squad). pic.twitter.com/En7EtH0oAR — Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) October 26, 2022

UW with two WRs on pace for top 5 all time:

Single-season receptions mark at UW:



1. R Williams, 94

2. R Williams, 89

3. Ross, 81

4. K Williams, 77

5. Pathon, 73

6. Looker, 72

7. Seferian-Jenkins, 69

8. Bailey, 68

9. Mickens, 65

10. Pettis/Kearse, 63



Rome Odunze ('22), 50

Jalen McMillan ('22), 45



Where will they finish? — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 26, 2022

Men’s Soccer

Last second win for the #1 team in the nation:

Game highlights, including the 90th minute winner:

UNREAL



Ilijah Paul scores a last-minute goal for No. 1 @UW_MSoccer to lift the Huskies over Cal 2-1. pic.twitter.com/7jiDSGKHzp — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 28, 2022

The Huskies (13-0-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12) dictated the pace of the game early on, charging up the wings with energy and drive.

A last-minute game winner from Paul secures a fresh win for No.1 @UW_MSoccer on Thursday night | via @colinstern5 https://t.co/iPP8K5yuHg — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) October 28, 2022

Women’s Soccer

As the regular season draws to a close, UW (9-5-3, 3-5-1) will have another tall task on the road, facing No. 1 UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Woes on the road continued for @UW_WSoccer on Thursday afternoon as it fell 2-1 to USC | via @EthanArles https://t.co/BAdmYWVjjC — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) October 28, 2022

Retro Dot

.