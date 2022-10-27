Dots: The Once and Future Jake

First off, did you guys see that Washington got a commitment from their Jake quarterback of the future?

After long thought and discussions with the people closest to me, it’s time! ☔️ @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/0JRrEWcG0E — EJ Caminong (@CaminongEj) October 26, 2022

EJ Caminong is a 2024 passer from Garfield. Max is working on confirming the following:

Still trying to confirm rumors that "E.J." stands for Extremely Jake. Stay tuned. — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) October 26, 2022

Mike Vorel talks to Ryan Grubb about what he hopes quarterback recruits will see in Montlake, and Brandon Huffman on Caminong’s progress as a quarterback.

Go on:

Interesting analysis from Brandon Huffman, who discussed Caminong's decision making strides. Said he "made some throws at the Lumen Field game (a 48-7 W vs Seattle Prep) that were throws you see in that stadium on a Sunday — back shoulder throws in the back of the end zone." — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 26, 2022

Christian Caple on the glass half-full and glass half-empty views to this season eight games in.

What’s it like being a punter on a team that barely punts? The Athletic asked Marathon Stout Race Porter’s heir, Jack McAllister, to find out.

Caple has another podcast episode:

Classic case of “ha ha oops guess we were wrong”:

Also in The Seattle Times sports section on Oct. 26, 1919: maybe the most sad entry in @OldTakesExposed I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/9P5GeQDqjE — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 26, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.