Dots: The Once and Future Jake

First off, did you guys see that Washington got a commitment from their
Jake quarterback of the future?
After long thought and discussions with the people closest to me, it’s time! ☔️ @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/0JRrEWcG0E— EJ Caminong (@CaminongEj) October 26, 2022
EJ Caminong is a 2024 passer from Garfield. Max is working on confirming the following:
Still trying to confirm rumors that "E.J." stands for Extremely Jake. Stay tuned.— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) October 26, 2022
- Mike Vorel talks to Ryan Grubb about what he hopes quarterback recruits will see in Montlake, and Brandon Huffman on Caminong’s progress as a quarterback.
Go on:
Interesting analysis from Brandon Huffman, who discussed Caminong's decision making strides. Said he "made some throws at the Lumen Field game (a 48-7 W vs Seattle Prep) that were throws you see in that stadium on a Sunday — back shoulder throws in the back of the end zone."— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 26, 2022
- Christian Caple on the glass half-full and glass half-empty views to this season eight games in.
- What’s it like being a punter on a team that barely punts? The Athletic asked
Marathon StoutRace Porter’s heir, Jack McAllister, to find out.
Caple has another podcast episode:
New today: Ep. 25 of Say Who, Say Pod with @dannyoneil and myself. Did Michael Penix Jr. do high-knees and calisthenics on the flight to the Bay Area?— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 27, 2022
Classic case of “ha ha oops guess we were wrong”:
Also in The Seattle Times sports section on Oct. 26, 1919: maybe the most sad entry in @OldTakesExposed I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/9P5GeQDqjE— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 26, 2022
Top Week 8 @PFF Defensive Performers— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 27, 2022
91.8—Bryan Addison, Oregon
91.2—Bralen Trice, UW
87.3—Ernest Cooper, Stanford
87.3—Stephen Herron, Stanford
86.8—James Rawls, Ore St
81.6—Andrew Chatfield, Ore St
81.3—Lance Keneley, Stanford
81.3—Cameron Lockridge, FSU
80.2—DJ Schramm, BSU
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
