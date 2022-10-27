 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: The Once and Future Jake

The position. It is not called “quarterback.”

By Gabey Lucas
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Washington at Cal Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

First off, did you guys see that Washington got a commitment from their Jake quarterback of the future?

EJ Caminong is a 2024 passer from Garfield. Max is working on confirming the following:

Go on:

Caple has another podcast episode:

Classic case of “ha ha oops guess we were wrong”:

In case you missed it:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...