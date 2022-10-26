Woof: Huskies Land 2024 In-State Quarterback

Happy Wednesday Husky fans! The Washington coaches got some good news today when 3-star 2024 quarterback E.J. Caminong from Garfield HS, WA committed to UW. Rated as the 33rd best quarterback in the 2024 class, Caminong is 6’2” and around 195 pounds. He has made big strides this fall and seems likely to get a ratings boost at the end of the season.

The Huskies were able to beat out Colorado, WSU, and Oregon State for his commitment. Landing Caminong is an important commitment for the Huskies in-state as he will help recruit other in-state recruits and be a leader in the 2024 class. Caminong has a good arm and should be a good fit in the Husky offense.

Washington will have 3 QBs with eligibility remaining on the roster in 2024 if everything held constant with Dylan Morris (RS Senior), Sam Huard (RS Junior), and Lincoln Kienholz (RS Frosh/Soph). However in the current transfer portal era it seems extremely unlikely that the depth chart at QB will remain that stable. The UW coaches would like to have at least 3 and ideally 4 scholarships QBs on the roster at a time and that means bringing in a prep recruit every year as well.

Caminong becomes the 3rd recruit in the class of 2024 for Washington joining 3-star receiver Landon Bell and 3-star edge rusher Jaxson Jones.

