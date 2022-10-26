 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Media Day

The basketball teams have Pac-12 media days consecutively while you can get a Penix autograph this Saturday

By UWdadVanc
NCAA Women’s Basketball: Pac-12 Media Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Dots

  • Today is Media Day for the Men’s Basketball team while the Women’s team went yesterday.
  • Washington Men’s Basketball was picked to finish 9th in the preseason media poll this morning.
  • UW representatives for Women’s Basketball at the Pac-12 Media Day...along with another ex-Husky.

Football Dots

It’s a bye week for UW, so not as much football news today.

  • Both Kyler Gordon and Myles Bryant got picks on Monday Night Football.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Softball transfer Avery Hobson finds a home at UW.
  • UW Women’s Volleyball is getting in the Halloween spirit.
  • UW Men’s Soccer continues to do well.

