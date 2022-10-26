Basketball Dots
- Today is Media Day for the Men’s Basketball team while the Women’s team went yesterday.
Follow along while these guys are at @pac12 Media Day!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) October 26, 2022
@ESPNU (9a)
https://t.co/XJrCgOMZyy (11a)#TougherTogether x #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/zHSSpXTnKU
- Washington Men’s Basketball was picked to finish 9th in the preseason media poll this morning.
For the third straight year, @UCLAMBB is the media’s preseason favorite to win the Pac-12.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 26, 2022
» https://t.co/KV44Vr8jAd#Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/wGTtWwagId
- UW representatives for Women’s Basketball at the Pac-12 Media Day...along with another ex-Husky.
Spotted another Husky #GoHuskies x #PAC12wbb pic.twitter.com/zkJI0EHWkH— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) October 25, 2022
Football Dots
It’s a bye week for UW, so not as much football news today.
- With no game this weekend, Michael Penix will be doing an autograph session on Saturday at Simply Seattle starting at 6PM. You can reserve a spot at the event with or without a T-shirt.
- Dawgs of the Week
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 24, 2022
Defense: Bralen Trice & Alex Cook
Offense: Michael Penix Jr & Troy Fautanu
Special Forces: Davon Banks
Scout: Mason Wheeler,
Zakhari Spears & Caden Jumper#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/yOpOpj4Lh8
#BIGO growing every week…keep digging this out of the mud…stay humble and hungry…!! pic.twitter.com/nmd1bZEuAj— Ryan Grubb (@GrubbRyan) October 25, 2022
- Both Kyler Gordon and Myles Bryant got picks on Monday Night Football.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2022
: #CHIvsNE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/w3HXtNSnzd
Pro Dawg @mylesjbryant with the big Pick on Monday Night Football!! Let’s Go Dawgs!!#ProDawgs #Patriots #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/4Is7o5tOEk— Holla (@terryhollimon) October 25, 2022
Washington Athletics Dots
- Softball transfer Avery Hobson finds a home at UW.
- UW Women’s Volleyball is getting in the Halloween spirit.
It's going to be spooky, but in a fun way.#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/hdMa20KJ63— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) October 25, 2022
- UW Men’s Soccer continues to do well.
Four straight weeks at No. 1️⃣ to set a new program record!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 25, 2022
Since 2019...
⚽️ 41 consecutive weeks in the Top 10
⚽️ 28 weeks ranked in the Top 5#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ukhSTfvxET
Loading comments...