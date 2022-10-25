Tuesday Dots: Picture Me Bowlin’

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel discusses how the Wide Receivers get all the attention but don’t forget about the Tight Ends. The Tight ends have done more than hurdling and have become a critical part of the offense.
- Everything Coach DeBoer said today as the Washington Huskies head into the Bye Week.
Here is everything @UW_Football Head Coach Kalen DeBoer said today to the media during UW's BYE week. It's the only time UW coaches/players will be available this week while they heal up and prepare for OSU. (VIP) @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #PurpleReign https://t.co/mt9oW7rpSQ— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) October 24, 2022
- Or if you prefer to listen to the press conference, here is the Podcast.
- Huskies stay pat at #6 in the weekly Jon Wilner Power Rankings
Coming off their first road win, the Huskies enter their bye without gaining any ground in @wilnerhotline's latest power rankings. https://t.co/AeRKKQXN36— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 24, 2022
- Dawgman hands out their mid-season awards at the bye week.
MID-SEASON AWARDS: It's the BYE week, so time to hand out some atta-boys for deserving @UW_Football players. And no more deserves his handful of hardware more than Michael Penix Jr. @Dawgman247 @KimGrinolds @ScottEklund #GoHuskies #PurpleReign #woofhttps://t.co/MTqIHBkLvi— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) October 24, 2022
- Bralen Trice wins the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the week award. 2nd week in a row a Husky has earned the award.
- : Bralen Trice ☔️#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Dwp5X8KYF2— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 24, 2022
- Both Kyler Gordon and Myles Bryant pick off passes Monday night.
.@kyler_gordon? DAWG https://t.co/LO2KKNlBPw— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 25, 2022
Basketball Dots
- As Pac 12 Media Day approaches this Wednesday, the preseason All-Conference team was announced. Zero Huskies listed on the First, Second or Honorable Mention Team. Let the Bulletin Board material begin....
- -— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 24, 2022
1️⃣3️⃣ of the 1️⃣5️⃣ preseason All-Conference performers as selected by the media will represent their teams at #Pac12MBB Media Day on Wednesday!
» https://t.co/fhavGNL1f3 pic.twitter.com/APiTSABFC2
- The Women’s team was also picked 10th in the preseason poll
Defending Conference champion @StanfordWBB is the pick in the Pac-12 for 2022-23.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 25, 2022
https://t.co/yaKXicxncC#Pac12WBB pic.twitter.com/dDA7gh9pSM
DAWGS ➡️ PAC-12 Media Day— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) October 25, 2022
Tune into the @Pac12Network at 11:20 AM and 1 PM to catch @lschwartz15 and @haleyvandykee in San Francisco!#GoHuskies x #Pac12wbb pic.twitter.com/U4GdCCKZOu
- Some season Highlights from the 6’8/6’9 shooter from Seattle Prep and the most recent Washington Huskies Commit, Christian King.
Some Hudl Highlights of New UW Commit 6'9 Christian King from Seattle Prep during Metro and State Tourney play. Safe to say, he is a shoooootah. @UW_MBB @christiianking pic.twitter.com/TdQ6qn8nS2— UW Hoops World (@world_uw) October 25, 2022
