Tuesday Dots: Picture Me Bowlin’

As fans start thinking about their bowl plans, the Huskies use the bye week to prepare for the final stretch of the season.

By Tom_Adamski
NCAA Football: Washington at California
Devin Culp helps the Huskies leap over the Cal Bears in Berkeley.
Football Dots

  • Huskies stay pat at #6 in the weekly Jon Wilner Power Rankings

  • Dawgman hands out their mid-season awards at the bye week.

  • Bralen Trice wins the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the week award. 2nd week in a row a Husky has earned the award.

  • Both Kyler Gordon and Myles Bryant pick off passes Monday night.

Basketball Dots

  • As Pac 12 Media Day approaches this Wednesday, the preseason All-Conference team was announced. Zero Huskies listed on the First, Second or Honorable Mention Team. Let the Bulletin Board material begin....
  • The Women’s team was also picked 10th in the preseason poll

  • Some season Highlights from the 6’8/6’9 shooter from Seattle Prep and the most recent Washington Huskies Commit, Christian King.

