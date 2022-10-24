Monday Dots: Coming Home a Winner

Marching with the soldier boy behind
- Mike Vorel notes that the variety of looks UW brought through the game helped keep a talented Cal defense on its heels. Five different running backs carried the ball, eleven players caught passes, and Mishael Powell returned from injury to be arguably the most productive DB.
- While bowl eligibility might have felt like a given a few years ago, Larry Stones writes that fans should take a moment to appreciate that achievement this year. With so much upheaval and such a poor season in 2021, getting to six wins through eight weeks is more meaningful than usual.
- Christian Caple noted that the maligned UW defense performed significantly better, at least for a half. Cal’s passing game rolled after halftime, but holding the Bears scoreless for the first half was enough to get the win.
- Away from the football field, the Husky basketball team got some good news on Sunday night. Seattle Prep swingman Christian King committed to UW over a host of mid-major offers. King joins Wesley Yates in a class that’s looking strong on the perimeter.
- In other hoops news, two former Huskies were drafted in the first round of the G League draft. Terrell Brown Jr went. to Atlanta’s affiliate and the Lakers’ team snagged Nate Roberts.
- Husky women’s soccer pulled off an exciting win on Sunday. After giving up a 14th minute goal to Arizona State, the Dawgs trailed for the whole game until a pair of late goals within four minutes.
What's really interesting is our D has been almost exactly average or better in 5 of our 7 games against FBS opponents. Arizona was an outlier, and ASU was an extreme outlier. But for the vast majority of games (including Saturday at Cal) the D was almost exactly on par.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 24, 2022
COLUMN:
The final four games of the regular season will ultimately dictate @UW_Football's fate, but bowl eligibility is already a sign of progress
In a much needed performance, @UWVolleyball swept Arizona Sunday afternoon, 3-0
Washington's Bralen Trice vs. Cal

41.9% pass-rush win %

Best by a P5 defender this week
41.9% pass-rush win %
Best by a P5 defender this week pic.twitter.com/IX5RIfywT4
PAC-12 Receiving Leaders (Yards):
1. Rome Odunze (UW) - 756
2. Jacob Cowing (UA) - 737
3. Jalen McMillan (UW) - 611
4. Dorian Singer (UA) - 605
5. Jordan Addison (USC) - 585
6. Troy Franklin (Ore) - 561
