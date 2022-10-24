 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Coming Home a Winner

Huskies enter bye week on a positive note

By andrewberg7
  • Mike Vorel notes that the variety of looks UW brought through the game helped keep a talented Cal defense on its heels. Five different running backs carried the ball, eleven players caught passes, and Mishael Powell returned from injury to be arguably the most productive DB.

  • Away from the football field, the Husky basketball team got some good news on Sunday night. Seattle Prep swingman Christian King committed to UW over a host of mid-major offers. King joins Wesley Yates in a class that’s looking strong on the perimeter.

  • Husky women’s soccer pulled off an exciting win on Sunday. After giving up a 14th minute goal to Arizona State, the Dawgs trailed for the whole game until a pair of late goals within four minutes.

