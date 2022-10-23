King Me! UW Hoops Adds Versatile Local Forward

Coach Hopkins closed out the week with good news on the precipice of the 2022 season as Christian King verbally committed to Washington.

King fits the mold of the modern combo forward with a solid combination of size and athleticism. The Seattle Prep prospect rates as a three-star prospect from 247 and the #5 player in the ‘23 class in the state of Washington.

King’s father, Rich, played five years in the NBA for the Sonics in the early 90s. While he doesn’t quite measure up to his dad’s 7’2” stature, Christian has shooting skills that his dad never dreamed of. King’s commitment came as a bit of a surprise this early in the cycle because UW was his only high-major offer. But King said that a recent visit and a great relationship with Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter convinced him to pull the trigger early.

Despite his height, King has featured in more of a perimeter role for Seattle Prep. He has compared himself to Matisse Thybulle, and while few can mimic Thybulle’s quick-twitch movement, the presence of a rangy 6’8” swingman on top of the Mike Hopkins zone is promising.

King joins four-star Texas SG Wesley Yates in UW’s 2023 recruiting class. The Huskies could have significant turnover on the wing after this season depending on the next steps for the likes of Keion Brooks, Jamal Bey, PJ Fuller, and Cole Bajema. If most or all of that group move on, it could provide a path to early playing time for someone like King.