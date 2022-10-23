Recruiting Roundup: A Few New Offers Go Out & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff has been really focusing on trying to get the team ready for each game, but there has been some movement on the recruiting front (with a few new offers).

3 star tight end Ben Marshall from Blackman HS, TN was offered by UW this last week. The current Cal commit, who is rated as the 73rd best tight end in the country by 247sports. UW has been trying to get a tight end to add to their 2023 class, and it appears that they are trying to flip Marshall. Listed at 6’5” and around 220 pounds Marshall is a good receiving tight end. Marshall hasn’t scheduled a visit to UW yet and it will be interesting to see if the Huskies can get him on campus in the hopes that they can flip him.

2024 3 star defensive tackle/offensive lineman Ikinasio Tupou from Paulo Alto HS, CA was also offered by the Husky staff this last week. Rated as the 40th best offensive tackle by 247sports, Tupou currently holds offers from Cal, San Jose State, and now UW. Listed at around 6’6” and 250 pounds, Tupou is a name to watch in the 2024 class and I would expect him to head up to Montlake to check out the Huskies at some point.

In other news, a bunch of Husky commits have started to post some highlights of their seasons so far and several have some impressive film. 4 star wideout Rashid Williams looks like he can really be factor in the passing game when he steps in on campus. On his current team he plays the slot and uses his size, speed and technique to create matchup problems on the field.

Mid season Playing top dawgs from NorCal to Nevada ️ ‍☠️ full link in bio @PittHSFootball pic.twitter.com/XAjO2Xx8j8 — Rashid Williams (@Rashidakello6) October 18, 2022

At defensive back the Huskies are bringing in a few guys who are playing both ways for their HS teams. 4 star safety Vincent Holmes, 3 star cornerback Leroy Bryant, and 3 star defensive back Diesel Gordon have shown impressive film and look like they will all be able to compete to see the field from day 1. It sounds like the Husky staff is still trying to possibly bring in some more DB’s in the class and I would expect some additions over the next few months.

With a bye week this next week I expect several of the Husky coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail and check out some of their top targets and current commits. I will make sure to post that info here.