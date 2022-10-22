Week 8 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide and Open Thread

This isn’t quite as good of a lineup as we had last week but there are still a ton of good games on the slate. There are 5 ranked vs. ranked matchups (#14 at #5, #9 at #10, #20 at #11, #24 at #6, and #17 at #8) that ensure a major shakeup in the top-25 come Sunday morning. The good news for you is that all of those games start at least 2.5 hours before the Husky game so there’s plenty of time to sit on your couch and enjoy. Plus, it finally looks like October outside. What better reason to not go outside in the rain?

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #14 Syracuse (6-0) at #5 Clemson (7-0), ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Clemson -13.5, O/U 49.5

Do you like the color orange as well as undefeated college football matchups? Well do I ever have good news for you. Syracuse is almost certainly the most surprising of the remaining undefeated teams and we’ll see if they end up in the top-15 by the end of the season. The most likely scenario is that Clemson brings Syracuse back down to earth but it’s not out of the question that a lucky bounce going Cuse’s way could keep it close at the end.

12:30 PM: #9 UCLA (6-0) at #10 Oregon (5-1). FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon -6, O/U 69.5

If you are holding out on the less than 1% chance for Washington to rally and make the Pac-12 title game then a win here by UCLA would go a long way towards those scenarios. The Huskies already lose the tiebreaker to the Bruins and in this scenario we’re already assuming the Dawgs have to go undefeated the rest of the way which means UW would get the tiebreaker over Oregon. Or you can just root against Oregon because it’s fun to root against Oregon. And if you stumbled across this without being a Husky fan then this should be a high scoring, entertaining affair for a neutral fan.

12:30 PM Alternate Viewing Option: #7 Ole Miss (7-0) at LSU (5-2). CBS

DraftKings Betting Line: Ole Miss -1.5. O/U 66

If you can’t stomach watching Oregon play and get all of the attention of College Gameday then this is a nice little consolation matchup. Ole Miss is undefeated but their only win over a ranked opponent is over Kentucky by just 3 points at home. There’s a good chance they aren’t actually worthy of this ranking and playing at LSU is never an easy task. Although their fans are furious this is an afternoon game.

5:00 PM: #17 Kansas State (5-1) at #8 TCU (6-0), FS1

DraftKings Betting Line: TCU -3.5, O/U 55.5

The gauntlet that is the Big 12 this year continues for the undefeated Horned Frogs. Kansas State’s run first approach can be a tough thing to handle if you aren’t ready for it and the spread certainly suggests that Vegas thinks the Wildcats have a good chance to spring the upset and knock TCU from the ranks of the unbeaten.

7:30 PM: Washington (5-2) at California (3-3), ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington -7.5, O/U 56.5

Duh.

