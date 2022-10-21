If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Game notes from GO HUSKIES as UW faces Cal for the 101st time.

Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times answers mailbag questions, including which Dawgs are likely to leave for the NFL.

Dan Raley from FanNation features running back Sam Adams II, who has worked his way into the regular rotation.

Penix QB’s the All-Transfer Team:

Stat includes fumbles in the pocket, throws that are interceptable, and interceptions:

QBs with the lowest turnover worthy play rates this season:



1. Dillon Gabriel: 0.5%

2. Jayden Daniels: 0.7%

3. DJ Uiagalelei: 1.2%

3. Michael Penix Jr: 1.2% pic.twitter.com/WidYdKZBIq — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2022

Game week content from Dawgman:

From The Daily:

Women’s Soccer

“In the first 25 minutes of the game we dictated the tempo,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “And for some reason, we let our foot off of the gas.”

On a smoky night in Seattle, @UW_WSoccer failed to get anything going in a 1-0 loss | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/KY36geF63R — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) October 21, 2022

Volleyball

It is crucial that the Huskies (14-4, 6-2 Pac-12) bring clean defense this weekend, especially in their match against the Sun Devils (9-11, 3-5 Pac-12):

"These last matches are where we want to have the most growth."



With the regular season beginning to near its end, head coach Keegan Cook and No. 15 @UWVolleyball looks to stay sharp, facing the Arizona schools at home | via @Madisonroc18 https://t.co/2DdojwYqlu — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) October 21, 2022

Retro jerseys for UW Volleyball Friday night:

Throwing it tomorrow night!



In honor of 50 years of Title IX, the Dawgs are breaking out a classic look and the first 2⃣0⃣0⃣ fans in the door tomorrow will get their own replica t-shirt!#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/jtZ0TFyVYR — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) October 21, 2022

Men’s Tennis

“We have a very young team,” new head coach Rahim Esmail said. “We graduated three of our athletes, and those three guys played in our top three. We may not have as much experience, but it is a cool place to be when you are trying to build.”

Led by a new head coach for the first time in 28 years, a new season is underway for @UW_MTennis, with the ITA Super Regionals beginning Friday | via Tess Kadianhttps://t.co/4kyR5Upg3H — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) October 21, 2022

Retro Dot

.