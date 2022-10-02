Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend A Few New Offers

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been busy on the recruiting front the last several weeks extending some new offers. Here is a look at some of the offers that were extended:

2023 3 star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton from North Crowley HS, TX who is committed to Vanderbilt was offered by the Huskies. Rated as the 34th best tight end in the country, Pimpton is a bigger tight end that has good athleticism for the position. Listed at around 6’5” and around 215 pounds, Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt with offers from WSU, and Pitt. However after watching some of his film ASU, Utah and UW have extended an offer and likely opened a slight wedge in the door of his recruitment. The Husky coaches are likely going to add 1 tight end the 2023 and they currently don’t have one committed. It will be interesting to see if the Huskies can get Pimpton on a visit.

In the 2024 class the Huskies reached into Idaho and extended an offer to 4 star wideout Gatlin Bair from Burley Senior HS, ID. Rated as the 31st best wideout in the 2024 class, Bair currently holds offers from Michigan, Oregon, Stanford, Utah, and Mississippi State. With 10.55 track times in the 100, Bair has great speed and with his size (6’2” and 180 pounds) it’s no wonder why so many schools have extended offers to him. It looks like Michigan is the current favorite to land him right now.

3 star 2024 tight end Dillon Hipp from Desert Mountain HS, AZ was extended an offer by Husky coaches this last week. Rated as the 21st best tight end in the country, Hipp holds offers Tennessee, Oregon, Iowa State, and WSU. Listed at around 6’6” and around 230 pounds, Hipp has good size for the position and it looks like he’s one of the top tight ends in the west in the 2024 class.

With the majority of the 2023 class already committed the Husky coaches are spending a lot of energy on the 2024 class.