If you ignore the past, you jeopardize the future. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, season 2, episode 12
Football Dots
- Relive the ‘Call of the Game’
Call of the Game ️ @themikepenix to @RomeOdunze #NoLimits #PurpleReign @Nextiva pic.twitter.com/uBvkZRB4dK— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 18, 2022
- Rome Odunze makes a mid-season All-American list. (The entire list can be found here, but requires a subscription.)
Washington WR Rome Odunze makes @TheAthleticCFB midseason All-America team. https://t.co/u0iWP5iBE4— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 18, 2022
- Jaxson Kirkland has been added to the Lombardi Award Watchlist.
⚠️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2022
@jaxsonkirkland has been named to the @officialrotarylombardiaward watchlist #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/zmXLAf1pTZ
- Cal scored the same number of points against Arizona as UW did. Does that mean Cal’s offense is as good as UW’s?
Cal scored 49 points against Arizona. In their other 3 games against p5 opponents they have averaged 13 ppg— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 18, 2022
- Mike Vorel has a review of how some of the players who have transferred from UW are doing so far this season, including one that UW will face this weekend. His article talks about not just transfers who left in the last year; several from previous years are included as well. A few are doing well, while others are not.
- Vorel also has an article where he mentions Devin Culp’s big catch: the on-side kick he snagged.
- 247Sports has an interview with new dad and Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the week, Jeremiah Martin. He’s asked what would have happened if he had started his career at UW.
- Dante Pettis, pro Dawg of the week.
goes to @dmainy_13 #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ckwfZk0uFi— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 19, 2022
Other Sports
- Tuesday was the beginning of the NCAA Diversity & Inclusion Social Media Campaign: Exploring My Identities. UW Athletics has tweeted out stories from players and people working in the UW Athletic department, including this one:
"[It's] about developing relationships and building community." - Associate A.D. for Content Strategy, Will Gulley#GoHuskies x #NCAAInclusion pic.twitter.com/F4TaL7DYbT— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 18, 2022
- The UW Women’s Basketball team recently wrapped up the 2022 Media Day.
And that’s a wrap on Media Day 2022 #GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/cNzVI1nA1y— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) October 18, 2022
- UW Women’s Softball has a couple of games this week.
✌️ chances to watch the Huskies this week!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) October 17, 2022
Bellevue College
Wednesday, Oct. 19
⏰ 5 p.m.
Husky Softball Stadium
FREE
Saint Martin’s
Saturday, Oct. 22
⏰ 1 p.m.
Husky Softball Stadium
FREE#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/MLvzpiFULD
- Are you ‘digging it’? A UW Women’s Volleyball player sets a UW record.
Ain't all about the assists for Ella ...— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) October 18, 2022
She now has more digs than any non-libero in Washington history #PointHuskies x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/OvsHQr3mM0
- UW Men’s soccer team remains ranked #1
The top teams remain unchanged in the latest United Soccer Coaches @NCAASoccer Division I men’s and women's soccer rankings with @UW_MSoccer and @UCLAWSoccer taking the No. 1 spots.— United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) October 18, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/MGjomdquTb pic.twitter.com/k0bAmgDe5b
- UW Men’s Soccer player Nick Scardina named to College Soccer News National Team of the Week.
National Team of the Week‼️— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 18, 2022
Congratulations to Nick Scardina on being named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week following his two goals vs. Gonzaga!#GoHuskies x @nicscardina pic.twitter.com/EYRk36v6uB
Loading comments...