Wednesday Dots: Inclusion

A couple of UW players are ‘included’ on lists, and UW Athletics talks about diversity and inclusion.

By UWdadVanc
Washington Huskies’ WR Rome Odunze Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

If you ignore the past, you jeopardize the future. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, season 2, episode 12

Football Dots

  • Relive the ‘Call of the Game’
  • Rome Odunze makes a mid-season All-American list. (The entire list can be found here, but requires a subscription.)
  • Jaxson Kirkland has been added to the Lombardi Award Watchlist.
  • Cal scored the same number of points against Arizona as UW did. Does that mean Cal’s offense is as good as UW’s?

Other Sports

  • Tuesday was the beginning of the NCAA Diversity & Inclusion Social Media Campaign: Exploring My Identities. UW Athletics has tweeted out stories from players and people working in the UW Athletic department, including this one:
  • The UW Women’s Basketball team recently wrapped up the 2022 Media Day.
  • UW Women’s Softball has a couple of games this week.
  • Are you ‘digging it’? A UW Women’s Volleyball player sets a UW record.
  • UW Men’s soccer team remains ranked #1
  • UW Men’s Soccer player Nick Scardina named to College Soccer News National Team of the Week.

